Humor isn’t often associated with a military academy. In this case, that’s the problem.
Air Force and all other college football programs are closing in on the early signing period, beginning Dec. 16. It will be the culmination of a recruiting period conducted entirely remotely since March, with none of the in-person meetings or campus visits that generally help recruits make their decisions.
“I think your preference, obviously, no matter where you work, would be for them to be able to be on campus,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “I think one of the positives here of being able to bring a young person to campus is the people part.”
By that, he meant the opportunity for recruits to interact with coaches and meet faculty to get a feel for the “quality of people here,” as Calhoun described it. Moreso he likes prospective officer candidates to meet players and cadets — the people who will be peers and friends — and understand that life finds a way to seep in through the academy gates, too.
“The perception is if you go to the academy, are you super rigid and you never once said anything with a little bit of humor,” Calhoun said. “We all want the human element.”
By The Gazette’s count on social media, the Falcons have secured more than 70 verbal commitments from recruits in the high school class of 2021. If past trends hold, some will sign in December and others during the February signing period.
One more complication awaiting next week’s signing day will be the collision of game preparation. The December signing period is still relatively new to college football — having been introduced in 2017 — and this will be the first to fall in a game week for the Falcons, as Air Force plays Army three days later.
Calhoun doubted the busy schedule would make an impact, as few Air Force recruits are secured with last-minute recruiting pitches.
“I think it makes for a good story; I’m not so sure at the Air Force Academy,” he said. “If you’re talking about someone making a little longer haul commitment, it’s a little more methodical. Not that we don’t have feelings. The other part, if you’re not ready to make a decision, that’s where the (February) date comes into play.”