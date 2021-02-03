Air Force does not release details on recruiting classes because of the academy's appointment process and cannot comment on individuals because of the Privacy Act. Listed below is the list of recruits identified independently by The Gazette who signed on Wednesday or during the early signing period in December. Note: Kickers and punters are often not rated by general recruiting services but are instead evaluated by independent kicking sites that were not referenced here.
+ - indicates three-star recruit
Gio Albanese ... 6-0 ... 280 ... NG ... Cincinnati (St. Xavier)
FBS offers: Central Michigan, Dayton (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @gio_albanese42
David Adewale ... 6-3 ... 245 ... DE ... Jacksonville, Fla. (Bolles School)
FBS offers: Army, UConn (Brown Dartmouth and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 26 | Twitter: @David_O_Adewale
Kendin Alexander ... 5-11 ... 170 ... CB ... Seattle (Seattle Prep)
FBS offers: Army (Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @AlexanderKendin
Carson Bay ... 5-10 ... 145 ... P ... Tampa, Fla. (Robinson)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: May 20 | Twitter: @carsonbayy
Ty Black ... 6-1 ... 195 ... QB ... Shawnee, Kan. (Shawnee Mission Northwest)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: June 1 | Twitter: @Ty20Black
CJ Boyd ... 6-1 ... 190 ... S ... Milwaukee (University School)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @cj_boyd_29
Paul Breedlove ... 6-4 ... 230 ... DE ... Fort Worth (All Saints Episcopal)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @paul_breedlove0
Cameron Breier+ ... 6-2 ... 190 ... OLB ... Pasco, Wash. (Chiawana)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: May 28 | Twitter: @cameron_breier
Antwan Brown Jr.+ ... 6-2 ... 268 ... DE ... Seattle (O’Dea)
FBS offers: Arizona, Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Oct. 1 | Twitter: @AdBrownJr
Matthew Brown ... 6-4 ... 242 ... DE ... New Palestine, Ind.
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: June 23 | Twitter: @MatthewWbrown88
Jack Burnett+ ... 6-3 ... 305 ... OL ... San Francisco (St. Ignatius) ...
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 8 | Twitter: @jack_burnnnett
Are’an Burr ... 6-1 ... 200 ... LB ... Colorado Springs (Air Academy) ...
FBS offers: Central Michigan, Idaho, Nevada (Penn, Yale and Northern Colorado among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Nov. 17 | Twitter: @areanburr
Ryan Bussert ... 5-11 ... 160 ... K/P ... Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Memorial)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Oct. 14 | Twitter: @BussertRyan
Caleb Camarillo+… 5-11 … 180 … ATH … San Antonio (Southside)
FBS offers: Colorado State, Army, Navy (Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Feb. 1 | Twitter: @07camarillo
Trace Campbell+ … 6-5 … 233 … LB … Hyattsvile, Md. (Our Lady Good Counsel)
FBS offers: Maryland, Army, Cincinnati, New Mexico (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports,
Committed: Jan. 13 | Twitter: @410tcam
Braxton Cannon ... 6-1 ... 192 ... ATH ... Louisville, Kent. (Dupont Manual)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @braxtoncannon9
Chances Carter-Hill ... 6-3 ... 230 ... DE ... Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban)
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Dec. 17 | Twitter: @chancman123
Jaylen Collins ... 6-0 ... 170 ... CB ... Palm Coast, Fla. (Flagler Palm Coast)
FBS offers: Army (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: June 30 | Twitter: @JaylenCollins_1
Anthony DeBarardino … 6-1 … 215 … LS … Apex, N.C. (Friendship)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Jan. 3 | Twitter: @AnthonyDeBar3
Troy dela Vega ... 6-5 ... 240 ... TE ... Park City, Utah
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 26 | Twitter: @TroydelaVegaTD
Matthew Devine ... 6-0 ... 220 ... OLB ... Cincinnati (St. Xavier)
FBS offers: Dayton | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Oct. 17 | Twitter: @devinem27
Terrell Dillworth ... 5-9 ... 170 ... WR ... Canton, Ohio (McKinley)
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 5 | Twitter: @TDillworth30
Wesley Erwin … 5-11 … 200 … ATH … Austin, Texas (Lake Travis)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Jan. 22 | Twitter: @wesley_erwin7
Trevor Faulkner+ ... 6-4 ... 225 ... TE ... Pittsburgh (Avonworth)
FBS offers: Akron, Army, Liberty (Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn were among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 12 | Twitter: @_TrevorFaulkner
Ryder Fitch+ ... 5-11 ... 175 ... CB ... Mission Viejo, Calif.
FBS offers: Syracuse (Columbia and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 13 | Twitter: @Ryderfitch
Atiba Fitz Jr. ... 5-8 ... 172 ... RB ... Euclid, Ohio
FBS offer: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: June 16 | Twitter: @AtibaJr
Sam Floysand ... 6-3 ... 270 ... OL ... St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin Derham Hall)
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 17 | Twitter: @SFloysand
Braylon Fowler+ ... 6-3 ... 190 ... WR ... Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail)
FBS offers: Army, Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @bray_w0rld
Jadon Furubotten ... 6-4 ... 275 ... OL ... Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral)
FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: June 3 | Twitter: @JadonFurubotten
Dillon Gilbert+ ... 6-4 ... 285 ... OL ... Owasso, Okla.
FBS offers: New Mexico | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @DillonGilbert8
Daniel Grobe ... 6-6 ... 240 ... DT ... Tomball, Texas (Memorial)
FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @danielgrobe2
Camden Hardy … 6-1 … 185 … DB … Frisco, Texas (Reedy)
FBS offers: Army (Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rival)
Committed: Jan. 21 | Twitter: @Camden_Hardy1
Gavin Hardeman ... 6-2 ... 155 ... S ... West Bloomfield, Mich.
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 21 | Twitter: @HardemanXI
Cade Harris … 5-8 … 175 … WR … Roy, Utah
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports,
Committed: Jan. 1 | Twitter: @cadecharris
Ethan Harris ... 6-2 ... 185 ... WR ... Rolesville, N.C.
FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Two starts (Rivals)
Committed: July 23 | Twitter: @EthanHarris22
Christien Hawks+ ... 6-4 ... 262 ... OL ... Norton, Kan.
FBS offers: Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kansas | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 25 | Twitter: @BigHawks2021
Isaiah Henderson+ ... 6-2 ... 220 ... DE ... Virginia Beach, Va. (Salem)
FBS offers: Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, Liberty, Navy, Northwestern, Pittsburgh Toledo, Virginia, Virginia Tech (Princeton was among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247 Sports)
Committed: Sept. 4 | Twitter: @vafootball14
Tylan Hines+ ... 5-7 ... 170 ... RB ... Plano, Texas
FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @25goliveee
Liam Hoffmeyer ... 6-4 ... 240 ... TE ... Yuma, Ariz. (Cibola)
FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Dec. 8 | Twitter: @HoffmeyerLiam
Trevon Horner+ ... 6-2 ... 170 ... WR ... Steilacoom, Wash.
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @TrevonHorner
Christian Hughes … 6-2 … 215 … S … Smyrna, Ga. (Campbell)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @ChristianAHug16
Terrell Jackson+ … 6-1 … 170 … CB … Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy)
FBS offers: Army, Navy (Princeton among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Feb. 3 | Twitter: @xx_tjack
J.J. Jelsing ... 5-11 ... 180 ... ATH ... Wenatchee, Wash.
FBS offers: N/A (Colorado School of Mines was among offers from lower classifications) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @JelsingJj
Zavian Johnson ... 6-3 ... 195 ... WR ... Frederick, Md.
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247 Sports)
Committed: Oct. 23 | Twitter: @zaviansamir
Jay Kartub ... 6-0 ... 190 ... K ... Eugene, Ore. (Sheldon)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: June 19 | Twitter: @JKartub14
Jackson Kohal ... 6-4 ... 280 ... OL ... Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 22 | Twitter: @JacksonKohal
Owen Konopacki ... 6-2 ... 195 ... K/P ... Sun Prairie, Wisc.
FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: June 24 | Twitter: @KonopackiOwen
Coleman Kuntz+ … 6-3 … 215 … TE … Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Etiwanda)
FBS offers: Arizona State, Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 11 | Twitter: @coleman_kuntz
Jesse Likens ... 5-9 ... 165 ... WR ... Warren, Ohio (John F. Kennedy Catholic)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @jesse_likens
Jordan Little ... 5-9 ... 150 ... CB ... Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Nov. 15 | Twitter: @J_official3
Enrique Lopez ... 6-3 ... 240 ... DE ... Saint Pauls, N.C.
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: June 2 | Twitter: @ELopezRay_14
Marion Lotulelei ... 6-0 ... 305 ... DT ... Salt Lake City (Highland)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @m_lo2lelei
Jalen Marshall+ … 6-2 … 185 … DB … Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding)
FBS offers: Akron, Memphis, Western Kentucky | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (Rivals)
Committed: Jan. 4 | Twitter: @jalenmarshall6
Jamal Marshall+ ... 5-11 ... 175 ... S ... North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
FBS offers: Army and Florida International | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 13| Twitter: @_jamalmarshall
Michael McAninch ... 6-4 ... 265 ... OL ... Parma, Mich. (Western)
FBS offers: Army (Columbia, Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Nov. 19 | Twitter: @bigmac5066
Parker Menefee ... 6-5 ... 230 ... TE ... Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
FBS offers: New Mexico | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Jan. 26 | Twitter: @ParkerMenefee
Cole Morganstern ... 6-3 ... 285 ... OT ... Elizabethton, Tenn.
FBS offers: N/A (Citadel and Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Nov. 21 | Twitter: @ColeMorganstern
Alex Moore ... 6-3 ... 275 ... OL ... Louisville, Ky. (Trinity)
FBS offers: Army, Navy (Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 4 | Twitter: @59AlexMoore
Zachary Myers+ ... 6-4 ... 245 ... DE ... Evanston, Ill. (Evanston Township)
FBS offers: Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Louisville (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, Rivals)
Committed: Aug. 2 | Twitter: @zachmyers82
Marbu “Franklin” Neal ... 6-0 ... 195 ... OLB ... Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)
FBS offers: Army, Buffalo and Troy (Citadel among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: May 31 | Twitter: @almighty_franko
Kendall Newsom ... 5-9 ... 180 ... S ... Fort Worth, Texas (Nolan Catholic)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Nov. 11 | Twitter: @NewsomKendall
Kyler Orr ... 6-2 ... 220 ... LB ... Chandler, Ariz.
FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: Sept. 27 | Twitter: @Kylerorr42
Aidan Plate ... 6-1 ... 195 ... S ... Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
FBS offers: Dayton, Virginia | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @a_plate6
Dru Polidore+ ... 6-1 ... 170 ... CB ... Katy, Texas (Tompkins)
FBS offers: Army, Duke, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, New Mexico State (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, ESPN)
Committed: May 18 | Twitter: @DruPxli7
Devin Ramirez ... 5-11 ... 185 ... S ... Las Vegas (Arbor View)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: July 28 | Twitter: @Devin_A_Ramirez
Ty Reasoner+ … 6-1 … 180 … QB ... San Antonio (Claudia Taylor Johnson)
FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (Rivals)
Committed: March 12 | Twitter: @tyreasoner_2
Tre Roberson+ ... 6-3 ... 195 ... WR ... Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)
FBS offers: Arkansas, Army, Navy, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss, Troy, Western Kentucky (Cornell, Dartmouth from Ivy League among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, ESPN, Rivals)
Committed: Feb. 1 | Twitter: @treroberson10
Jared Roznos ... 6-1 ... 190 ... ATH ... Seattle (Seattle Prep)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @Jared_Roznos
Jahlen Rutherford+ ... 5-9 ... 185 ... RB ... Warner Robins, Ga.
FBS offers: Akron, Charlotte | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 25 | Twitter: @jayybird_24
Parker St. John ... 6-2 ... 190 ... WR ... Orlando, Fla. (Boone)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @ParkerStJohn5
Josh Sauickie+ ... 6-3 ... 300 ... OL ... Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
FBS offers: Maryland | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 14 | Twitter: @JSauickie2021
Ethan Schlundt ... 6-4 ... 275 ... OL ... Tomball, Texas
FBS offers: Arkansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss (Dartmouth and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)
Committed: Aug. 1 | Twitter: @EthanSchlundt
Michael Schneider ... 5-11 ... 175 ... S ... Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue)
FBS offers: New Mexico State | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Oct. 21 | Twitter: @mschneiderii
A.J. Sirls ... 6-2 ... 212 ... OLB ... Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall)
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Oct. 16 | Twitter: @ajsirls21
Kedrek Smith+ ... 5-10 ... 181 ... S ... Kathleen, Ga. (Veterans)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 3 | Twitter: @SmithKedrek
A.J. Snow ... 6-1 ... 205 ... QB ... St. Charles, Mo. (Orchard Farm)
FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals, 247Sports)
Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @AjSnow03
Joseph Stellmach ... 5-10 ... 190 ... RB ... Marietta, Ga. (Pope)
FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 13 | Twitter: @JoeStellmach
Jarius Stewart ... 5-8 ... 165 ... DB ... Port Lavaca, Texas (Calhoun)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Feb. 2 | Twitter: @jarius_stewart
Darius Stone ... 6-0 ... 200 ... ATH ... Augusta, Ga. (Aquinas)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 18 | Twitter: @DariusStone27
Ethan Sturgeon ... 6-3 ... 280 ... OL ... New Palestine, Ind.
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 22 | Twitter: @sturgeon_ethan
Aidan Swartz+ ... 6-4 ... 240 ... DE ... Sylvania, Ohio (Northwest)
FBS offers: Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State (Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @aidanswartz88
Jacob Tafoya+ ... 6-2 ... 210 ... OLB ... Clovis, Calif. (East)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 13 | Twitter: @JacobTafoya3
Venzell Thompson ... 6-1 ... 210 ... FB ... Shreveport, La. (C.E. Byrd)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: July 1 | Twitter: @VenzellT
Kaleb Tompkins+ ... 6-3 ... 250 ... DL ... Midlothian, Texas
FBS offers: New Mexico State | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)
Committed: Jan. 23 | Twitter: @kaleb_tompkins_
Harrison Unger ... 6-3 ... 230 ... DE ... Davison, Mich. ...
FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 7 | Twitter: @harryunger10
T.J. Urban ... 6-1 ... 191 ... QB ... Omaha, Neb. (Millard South)
FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)
Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @TJ_5Urban
Rayf Vinson ... 6-0 ... 185 ... WR ... Madison, Miss. (Madison-Rideland Academy)
FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)
Committed: Dec. 13 | Twitter: @VinsonRayf
Isaiah Washburn 6-2 225 OLB Clearwater, Fla. (Calvary Christian)
FBS offers: Army, Bowling Green, Charlotte Marshall, Navy and Ohio | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)
Committed: Dec. 17 | Twitter: @washburn_isaiah
Matt Watson ... 6-3 ... 275 ... DE ... Painesville, Ohio (Riverside)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)
Committed: Aug. 6 | Twitter: @Watson41M
La’James White ... 5-9 ... 175 ... RB ... Lenexa, Kan. (St. James Academy)
FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A
Committed: Dec. 15 | Twitter: @LajamesW
Marceese Yetts+ ... 5-8 ... 155 ... RB ... Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
FBS offers: BYU, Kansas and Syracuse (Cornell, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, Rivals)
Committed: Nov. 17 | Twitter: @marceese1