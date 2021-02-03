IMG_2974.jpg

Running back Marceese Yetts from Mater Dei in California signed with Air Force on Wednesday. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MARCEESE YETTS)

Air Force does not release details on recruiting classes because of the academy's appointment process and cannot comment on individuals because of the Privacy Act. Listed below is the list of recruits identified independently by The Gazette who signed on Wednesday or during the early signing period in December. Note: Kickers and punters are often not rated by general recruiting services but are instead evaluated by independent kicking sites that were not referenced here.

+ - indicates three-star recruit

Gio Albanese  ...  6-0  ...  280  ...  NG  ...  Cincinnati (St. Xavier)

FBS offers: Central Michigan, Dayton (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @gio_albanese42

David Adewale  ...  6-3  ...  245  ... DE  ...  Jacksonville, Fla. (Bolles School)

FBS offers: Army, UConn (Brown Dartmouth and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 26 | Twitter: @David_O_Adewale

Kendin Alexander  ...  5-11  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Seattle (Seattle Prep)

FBS offers: Army (Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @AlexanderKendin

Carson Bay  ...  5-10  ...  145  ...  P  ...  Tampa, Fla. (Robinson)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: May 20 | Twitter: @carsonbayy

Ty Black  ...  6-1  ...  195  ...  QB  ...  Shawnee, Kan. (Shawnee Mission Northwest)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 1 | Twitter: @Ty20Black

 

CJ Boyd  ...  6-1  ...  190  ...  S  ...  Milwaukee (University School)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @cj_boyd_29

Paul Breedlove  ...  6-4  ...  230  ...  DE  ...  Fort Worth (All Saints Episcopal)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @paul_breedlove0

Cameron Breier+  ...  6-2  ...  190  ...  OLB  ...  Pasco, Wash. (Chiawana)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: May 28 | Twitter: @cameron_breier

Antwan Brown Jr.+  ...  6-2  ...  268  ...  DE  ...  Seattle (O’Dea)

FBS offers: Arizona, Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 1 | Twitter: @AdBrownJr

Matthew Brown  ...  6-4  ...  242  ...  DE  ...  New Palestine, Ind.

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: June 23 | Twitter: @MatthewWbrown88

 

Jack Burnett+  ...  6-3  ...  305  ...  OL  ...  San Francisco (St. Ignatius)  ...

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 8 | Twitter: @jack_burnnnett

Are’an Burr  ...  6-1  ...  200  ...  LB  ...  Colorado Springs (Air Academy)  ...

FBS offers: Central Michigan, Idaho, Nevada (Penn, Yale and Northern Colorado among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 17 | Twitter: @areanburr

Ryan Bussert  ...  5-11  ...  160  ...  K/P  ...  Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Memorial)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Oct. 14 | Twitter: @BussertRyan

Caleb Camarillo+…  5-11  … 180  …  ATH  …  San Antonio (Southside)

FBS offers: Colorado State, Army, Navy (Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Feb. 1 | Twitter: @07camarillo

Trace Campbell+  … 6-5  …  233  … LB  …  Hyattsvile, Md. (Our Lady Good Counsel)

FBS offers: Maryland, Army, Cincinnati, New Mexico (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports,

Committed: Jan. 13 | Twitter: @410tcam

Braxton Cannon  ...  6-1  ...  192  ...  ATH  ...  Louisville, Kent. (Dupont Manual)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @braxtoncannon9

Chances Carter-Hill  ...  6-3  ...  230  ...  DE  ...  Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 17 | Twitter: @chancman123

Jaylen Collins  ...  6-0  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Palm Coast, Fla. (Flagler Palm Coast)

FBS offers: Army (Brown among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: June 30 | Twitter: @JaylenCollins_1

Anthony DeBarardino  …  6-1  …  215  …  LS  …  Apex, N.C. (Friendship)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Jan. 3 | Twitter: @AnthonyDeBar3

Troy dela Vega  ...  6-5  ...  240  ...  TE  ...  Park City, Utah

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 26 | Twitter: @TroydelaVegaTD

Matthew Devine  ...  6-0  ...  220  ...  OLB  ...  Cincinnati (St. Xavier)

FBS offers: Dayton | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 17 | Twitter: @devinem27

Terrell Dillworth  ...  5-9  ...  170  ...  WR  ...  Canton, Ohio (McKinley)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 5 | Twitter: @TDillworth30

Wesley Erwin  …  5-11  …  200  …  ATH  …  Austin, Texas (Lake Travis)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Jan. 22 | Twitter: @wesley_erwin7

Trevor Faulkner+  ...  6-4  ... 225  ...  TE  ...  Pittsburgh (Avonworth)

FBS offers: Akron, Army, Liberty (Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn were among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 12 | Twitter: @_TrevorFaulkner

Ryder Fitch+  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  CB  ...  Mission Viejo, Calif.

FBS offers: Syracuse (Columbia and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 13 | Twitter: @Ryderfitch

Atiba Fitz Jr.  ...  5-8  ...  172  ...  RB  ...  Euclid, Ohio

FBS offer: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: June 16 | Twitter: @AtibaJr

Sam Floysand  ...  6-3  ...  270  ...  OL  ...  St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin Derham Hall)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 17 | Twitter: @SFloysand

Braylon Fowler+  ...  6-3  ...  190  ...  WR  ...  Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail)

FBS offers: Army, Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @bray_w0rld

Jadon Furubotten  ...  6-4  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral)

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: June 3 | Twitter: @JadonFurubotten

Dillon Gilbert+  ...  6-4  ...  285  ...  OL  ...  Owasso, Okla.

FBS offers: New Mexico | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 7 | Twitter: @DillonGilbert8

Daniel Grobe  ...  6-6  ...  240  ...  DT  ...  Tomball, Texas (Memorial)

FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 11 | Twitter: @danielgrobe2

Camden Hardy  …  6-1  …  185  …  DB  …  Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

FBS offers: Army (Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rival)

Committed: Jan. 21 | Twitter: @Camden_Hardy1

Gavin Hardeman  ...  6-2  ...  155  ...  S  ...  West Bloomfield, Mich.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 21 | Twitter: @HardemanXI

Cade Harris  …  5-8  … 175  …  WR  …  Roy, Utah

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports,

Committed: Jan. 1 | Twitter: @cadecharris

Ethan Harris  ...  6-2  ...  185  ...  WR  ...  Rolesville, N.C.

FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Two starts (Rivals)

Committed: July 23 | Twitter: @EthanHarris22

Christien Hawks+  ...  6-4  ...  262  ...  OL  ...  Norton, Kan.

FBS offers: Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kansas | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 25 | Twitter: @BigHawks2021

Isaiah Henderson+  ...  6-2  ...  220  ...  DE  ...  Virginia Beach, Va. (Salem)

FBS offers: Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, Liberty, Navy, Northwestern, Pittsburgh Toledo, Virginia, Virginia Tech (Princeton was among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247 Sports)

Committed: Sept. 4 | Twitter: @vafootball14

Tylan Hines+  ...  5-7  ...  170  ...  RB  ...  Plano, Texas

FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @25goliveee

Liam Hoffmeyer  ...  6-4  ...  240  ...  TE  ...  Yuma, Ariz. (Cibola)

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 8 | Twitter: @HoffmeyerLiam

Trevon Horner+ ... 6-2 ... 170  ...  WR  ...  Steilacoom, Wash.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @TrevonHorner

Christian Hughes  … 6-2  … 215  …  S  …  Smyrna, Ga. (Campbell)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @ChristianAHug16

Terrell Jackson+  …  6-1  …  170  …  CB  …  Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy)

FBS offers: Army, Navy (Princeton among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Feb. 3 | Twitter: @xx_tjack

J.J. Jelsing  ...  5-11  ...  180  ...  ATH  ...  Wenatchee, Wash.

FBS offers: N/A (Colorado School of Mines was among offers from lower classifications) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @JelsingJj

Zavian Johnson  ...  6-3  ...  195  ...  WR  ...  Frederick, Md.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247 Sports)

Committed: Oct. 23 | Twitter: @zaviansamir

Jay Kartub  ...  6-0  ...  190  ...  K  ...  Eugene, Ore. (Sheldon)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 19 | Twitter: @JKartub14

Jackson Kohal  ...  6-4  ...  280  ...  OL  ...  Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 22 | Twitter: @JacksonKohal

Owen Konopacki  ...  6-2  ...  195  ...  K/P ...  Sun Prairie, Wisc.

FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: June 24 | Twitter: @KonopackiOwen

Coleman Kuntz+ …  6-3  …  215  … TE   …  Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Etiwanda)

FBS offers: Arizona State, Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 11 | Twitter: @coleman_kuntz

Jesse Likens  ...  5-9  ...  165  ...  WR  ...  Warren, Ohio (John F. Kennedy Catholic)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @jesse_likens

Jordan Little  ...  5-9  ...  150  ...  CB  ...  Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 15 | Twitter: @J_official3

Enrique Lopez  ...  6-3  ...  240  ...  DE  ...  Saint Pauls, N.C.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: June 2 | Twitter: @ELopezRay_14

Marion Lotulelei  ...  6-0  ...  305  ...  DT  ...  Salt Lake City (Highland)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 11 | Twitter: @m_lo2lelei

Jalen Marshall+  …  6-2  …  185  …  DB  …  Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding)

FBS offers: Akron, Memphis, Western Kentucky | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (Rivals)

Committed: Jan. 4 | Twitter: @jalenmarshall6

Jamal Marshall+  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  S  ...  North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)

FBS offers: Army and Florida International | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 13| Twitter: @_jamalmarshall

Michael McAninch  ...  6-4  ...  265  ...  OL  ...  Parma, Mich. (Western)

FBS offers: Army (Columbia, Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 19 | Twitter: @bigmac5066

Parker Menefee  ...  6-5  ...  230  ...  TE  ...  Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)

FBS offers: New Mexico | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Jan. 26 | Twitter: @ParkerMenefee

Cole Morganstern  ...  6-3  ...  285  ...  OT  ...  Elizabethton, Tenn.

FBS offers: N/A (Citadel and Dartmouth among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Nov. 21 | Twitter: @ColeMorganstern

Alex Moore  ...  6-3  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Louisville, Ky. (Trinity)

FBS offers: Army, Navy (Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 4 | Twitter: @59AlexMoore

Zachary Myers+  ...  6-4  ...  245  ...  DE  ...  Evanston, Ill. (Evanston Township)

FBS offers: Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Louisville (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Aug. 2 | Twitter: @zachmyers82

Marbu “Franklin” Neal  ...  6-0  ...  195  ...  OLB  ...  Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

FBS offers: Army, Buffalo and Troy (Citadel among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: May 31 | Twitter: @almighty_franko

Kendall Newsom  ...  5-9  ...  180  ...  S  ...  Fort Worth, Texas (Nolan Catholic)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Nov. 11 | Twitter: @NewsomKendall

Kyler Orr  ...  6-2  ...  220  ...  LB  ...  Chandler, Ariz.

FBS offers: Idaho | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: Sept. 27 | Twitter: @Kylerorr42

Aidan Plate  ...  6-1  ...  195  ...  S  ...  Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)

FBS offers: Dayton, Virginia | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 1 | Twitter: @a_plate6

Dru Polidore+  ...  6-1  ...  170  ...  CB  ...  Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

FBS offers: Army, Duke, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, New Mexico State (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, ESPN)

Committed: May 18 | Twitter: @DruPxli7

Devin Ramirez  ...  5-11  ...  185  ...  S  ...  Las Vegas (Arbor View)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: July 28 | Twitter: @Devin_A_Ramirez

Ty Reasoner+  …  6-1  …  180  …  QB  ...  San Antonio (Claudia Taylor Johnson)

FBS offers: Army | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (Rivals)

Committed: March 12 | Twitter: @tyreasoner_2

Tre Roberson+  ...  6-3  ...  195  ...  WR  ...  Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

FBS offers: Arkansas, Army, Navy, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss, Troy, Western Kentucky (Cornell, Dartmouth from Ivy League among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, ESPN, Rivals)

Committed: Feb. 1 | Twitter: @treroberson10 

Jared Roznos  ...  6-1  ...  190  ...  ATH  ...  Seattle (Seattle Prep)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @Jared_Roznos

Jahlen Rutherford+  ...  5-9  ...  185  ...  RB  ...  Warner Robins, Ga.

FBS offers: Akron, Charlotte | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 25 | Twitter: @jayybird_24

Parker St. John ...  6-2  ... 190 ...  WR ... Orlando, Fla. (Boone)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @ParkerStJohn5

Josh Sauickie+  ...  6-3  ...  300  ...  OL  ...  Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

FBS offers: Maryland | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 14 | Twitter: @JSauickie2021

Ethan Schlundt  ...  6-4  ...  275  ...  OL  ...  Tomball, Texas

FBS offers: Arkansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss (Dartmouth and Penn among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Aug. 1 | Twitter: @EthanSchlundt

Michael Schneider  ...  5-11  ...  175  ...  S  ...  Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue)

FBS offers: New Mexico State | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 21 | Twitter: @mschneiderii

A.J. Sirls  ...  6-2  ...  212  ...  OLB  ...  Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Oct. 16 | Twitter: @ajsirls21

Kedrek Smith+  ...  5-10  ...  181  ...  S  ...  Kathleen, Ga. (Veterans)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 3 | Twitter: @SmithKedrek

A.J. Snow  ...  6-1  ...  205  ...  QB  ... St. Charles, Mo. (Orchard Farm)

FBS offers: Army, Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals, 247Sports)

Committed: Dec. 16 | Twitter: @AjSnow03

Joseph Stellmach  ...  5-10  ...  190  ...  RB  ...  Marietta, Ga. (Pope)

FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 13 | Twitter: @JoeStellmach

Jarius Stewart  ...  5-8  ...  165  ...  DB  ...  Port Lavaca, Texas (Calhoun)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Feb. 2 | Twitter: @jarius_stewart

Darius Stone  ...  6-0  ...  200  ...  ATH  ...  Augusta, Ga. (Aquinas)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 18 | Twitter: @DariusStone27

Ethan Sturgeon ... 6-3 ... 280  ...  OL ... New Palestine, Ind.

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 22 | Twitter: @sturgeon_ethan

Aidan Swartz+  ...  6-4  ...  240  ...  DE  ...  Sylvania, Ohio (Northwest)

FBS offers: Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State (Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: July 18 | Twitter: @aidanswartz88

Jacob Tafoya+  ...  6-2  ...  210  ...  OLB  ...  Clovis, Calif. (East)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 13 | Twitter: @JacobTafoya3

Venzell Thompson  ...  6-1  ...  210  ...  FB  ...  Shreveport, La. (C.E. Byrd)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: July 1 | Twitter: @VenzellT

Kaleb Tompkins+  ...  6-3  ...  250  ...  DL  ...  Midlothian, Texas

FBS offers: New Mexico State | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports)

Committed: Jan. 23 | Twitter: @kaleb_tompkins_

Harrison Unger  ...  6-3  ...  230  ...  DE  ...  Davison, Mich.   ...

FBS offers: Army  | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 7 | Twitter: @harryunger10

T.J. Urban  ...  6-1  ...  191  ...  QB  ...  Omaha, Neb. (Millard South)

FBS offers: Wyoming | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: July 8 | Twitter: @TJ_5Urban

Rayf Vinson  ...  6-0  ...  185  ...  WR  ...  Madison, Miss. (Madison-Rideland Academy)

FBS offers: Navy | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Dec. 13 | Twitter: @VinsonRayf

Isaiah Washburn          6-2              225         OLB        Clearwater, Fla. (Calvary Christian)

FBS offers: Army, Bowling Green, Charlotte Marshall, Navy and Ohio | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (Rivals)

Committed: Dec. 17 | Twitter: @washburn_isaiah

Matt Watson  ...  6-3  ...  275  ...  DE  ...  Painesville, Ohio (Riverside)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: Two stars (247Sports)

Committed: Aug. 6 | Twitter: @Watson41M

La’James White  ...  5-9  ...  175  ...  RB  ...  Lenexa, Kan. (St. James Academy)

FBS offers: N/A | Recruiting service rankings: N/A

Committed: Dec. 15 | Twitter: @LajamesW

Marceese Yetts+  ...  5-8  ...  155  ...  RB  ...  Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

FBS offers: BYU, Kansas and Syracuse (Cornell, Penn and Yale among FCS offers) | Recruiting service rankings: Three stars (247Sports, Rivals)

Committed: Nov. 17 | Twitter: @marceese1

