Air Force is in Sin City, preparing to take on the Saints.
The Falcons will try to extend their good second-half start in the Ice Vegas Tournament this weekend. They’ll play St. Lawrence (3-12-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) for the right to take on either Hockey East’s UConn or the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Western Michigan on Saturday in the championship game.
Air Force practiced Tuesday morning at Cadet Ice Arena and flew west, where the craziness commenced.
The team was honored during Tuesday night’s Vegas Golden Knights game against the L.A. Kings. With no local school in the tournament, the Golden Knights dubbed Air Force the home team. Junior forward Brady Tomlak was picked to ring the air raid siren.
“He loves the spotlight. We figured he’d thrive,” senior defenseman Matt Koch, tied for the team lead in points (12 assists), said.
“It was a really cool experience that not many people can say that they got to do.”
The second-year NHL franchise’s well-known light show and pageantry amused senior defenseman Dan Bailey. Koch has vacationed in Vegas before, but Bailey is a first-timer.
“It seemed like more of a party than a hockey game, but that’s Vegas I guess,” Bailey said.
Staying within walking distance of T-Mobile Arena, the team was given some time off Wednesday to look around the Las Vegas Strip.
They’ve taken in some of the city’s culinary offerings and went to see a Carrot Top show, which Bailey and Koch found entertaining. They took a picture afterward with the comedian, whose brother went to the academy.
On Thursday, it was back to business. The Falcons practiced in the morning in preparation for the second-year tournament’s first-round game on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
“It’s been fun, but it’s been a little weird because we didn’t practice,” Bailey said. “It felt like vacation a little bit so it’s good to get back into hockey mode.”
The Falcons (10-7-1, 9-5 Atlantic Hockey) and Saints will meet for the first time since 1978. Coming off a series win against Bemidji State, Air Force could be the fresher team, as St. Lawrence hasn’t played since Dec. 8.
The Falcons have the best overall record in the field by a hair — Western Michigan sits 9-6-1.
If they can avoid the distractions and pull some local support — Nellis Air Force Base, with about 9,700 military personnel and 3,500 civilians, is nearby — the “home team” could get lucky in Vegas.