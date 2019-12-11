Aleesa Muir
Sian Hudson is giving Division I soccer a shot after leading UCCS to the top spot in Division II.
Hudson was announced as the next coach of LSU’s women’s soccer program Wednesday, the same day her resignation at UCCS was announced. The Tigers went 3-12-3 this season, including a 1-7-2 mark in SEC play.
In 2019, her third year leading the Mountain Lions, Hudson led UCCS to the No. 1 ranking in the nation during an undefeated regular season.
“I would like to thank (athletic director) Nathan Gibson and the UCCS Athletics Department for the opportunity to lead the women’s soccer program the past three years,” Hudson said in UCCS’ release. “While we have been able to achieve notable success on the field, it is the relationships I built with all my players and staff, that I will cherish the most. I look forward to watching the program continue to excel in the future and will always hold a special place in my heart for my Mountain Lion family.”
The Mountain Lions played in the NCAA Tournament each of Hudson’s three seasons, leading UCCS to the national semifinals in 2017. Hudson owned a 52-10-4 record at UCCS.
“I would like to thank Sian for all of her hard work and dedication over the past three years,” Gibson said in the release. “Sian helped us establish UCCS women’s soccer as a national power and has helped us see the amazing potential that we have at UCCS with this program. I know that UCCS women’s soccer has the student-athletes, resources, support, campus and opportunities to be the very best in the NCAA Division II, and I am grateful to Sian for helping us begin to realize that potential.”
Hudson’s successor figures to inherit a young team with plenty of experience. The 2019 roster lists just four seniors, and of that quartet, only Aleesa Muir started more than three matches. Of the 18 Mountain Lions to score a goal last year, 16 have eligibility remaining.
The Mountain Lions lost to Dixie State, 2-1, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 24, which will go down as Hudson’s UCCS finale.