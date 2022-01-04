FORT COLLINS – An already weird night at Moby Arena almost turned absolutely bonkers when Air Force put a serious scare into unbeaten No. 20 Colorado State in a battle of teams fighting COVID-19 on different fronts.
The Rams held on to win 67-59 as they shook off rust in their first game since Dec. 11.
The Falcons made it a tight contest until the final minute despite being without six players – including three starters and three players from the team’s eight-man rotation – because of virus protocols.
“A lot of people thought we’d get blown out, and they didn’t even know that we didn’t have A.J. (Walker),” said Air Force guard Ethan Taylor, who scored 19 points with six rebounds and four assists. “So I’m sure a lot of people thought it would have been even worse. But this was the kind of outcome I anticipated.”
The Falcons (8-5, 1-1 Mountain West) beat Utah State in the conference opener last week without starters Joseph Octave and Lucas Moerman and key reserve Jeffrey Mills. Walker was one of two players added to the COVID list on Monday.
“It’s just the way these things go,” Falcons coach Joe Scott said. “If we were in the Big Ten, if we in the Pac-12, if we were in the ACC, (the players who missed last week’s game) could have played today because they’re in the back of the end of the whole five days.
“The Mountain West still says it’s 10 days, so they couldn’t play. They’re asymptomatic … they’re being told they can’t play. 18 years old, asymptomatic. And in our case we’ve taken the step to be boosted a while ago. Those are just the circumstances.”
With a limited roster, Air Force had three players – Taylor, Jake Heidbreder and Camden Vander Zwaag – log 40 minutes on Tuesday.
The Falcons bench was outscored 29-0. The Rams led 14-3 in second-chance points and 14-0 in fast-break scoring.
And yet the score was separated by just six points with 1 minute remaining largely because Air Force shot 52.3 percent from the field and was 10-of-21 from 3-point range. The Rams, after their long layoff, shot 43 percent.
Air Force led for 14:22 in the first half after jumping out to a 7-0 lead.
“There's nothing like playing,” said guard Isiah Stevens, who led CSU with 15 points. “You can practice all you want you to, run all the sprints. You wanna you could get on the bike, the treadmill, whatever, but there's not like playing man. The energy's different. The intensity level is different and so I feel like it caught some of us by surprise even though we'd been through it before.”
The biggest sequence of the game began with 6:20 remaining. Air Force’s Vander Zwaag released a 3-point attempt as the shot clock expired that rattled in and out. The shot would have put Air Force in front by one point.
Colorado State (11-0, 1-0) then rebounded and errant shot and scored a put back, and after a defensive stop the Rams completed a four-point play as John Tonje hit a 3-pointer and was fouled.
Just like that, the Rams were back up by 8 points.
David Roddy was a force for Colorado State on the interior, scoring 13 points with 12 rebounds and a block.
Air Force had four scorers in double figures, with Carter Murphy (13 points), Heidbreder (12) and Vander Zwaag (12) joining Taylor.
“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we fought,” said Murphy, who had played 20 minutes this season before playing 36 minutes on Tuesday. “And that’s what we wanted to do out there.”
