Air Force didn’t have the option to refill its tank, but coasting in on fumes was almost enough.
The Falcons women, down to just six players because of an onslaught of injuries and illnesses, had a quality look at the buzzer that would have resulted in the program’s most unlikely victories in history.
Instead, it was a Monday night mixed with pride and frustration as Nevada won 40-39 at Clune Arena.
“You just couldn’t have asked for more from those six kids,” coach Chris Gobrecht said after a game where her team was forced to play guard Cierra Winters in the post and abandon its typical full-court press and up-tempo style.
And yet, still, Winters was able to weave through several defenders for a shot that rolled just off the rim as time expired.
“I’m proud of my teammates for sure,” said Winters, who led Air Force with 18 points and six rebounds. “A little frustrated. We needed a little more something to get the ball in the rim. But it’s alright. We’ll get the next one.
“It just goes to show every single person on this team is tough and can go up against anybody.”
The frustration on Air Force’s side mostly stemmed from why they were so shorthanded. The team was supposed to play Nevada two weeks ago when it was at full strength, but the Wolf Pack (13-5, 5-1 Mountain West) postponed the game because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.
The Falcons (10-9, 4-4) knew coming into Monday that it would be without Dasha MacMillan and Lauren McDonald because of COVID-19 protocols, but they thought leading rebounder Haley Jones would be cleared to return. That didn’t happen because an echocardiogram, needed for clearance, couldn’t be scheduled in time.
Then the team found out, just hours before tipoff, that leading scorer Riley Snyder wouldn’t be available because of an illness.
All this for a team that lost Audrey Gadison recently to a torn ACL and is without Kayla Pilson and Briana Autrey-Thompson because of issues involving academy standards.
Air Force still led 22-19 at halftime before Nevada began pressing and limited the hosts to seven points in the third quarter.
The Falcons, or what was left of them, clawed back anyway.
“I prefer to stay in the mindset of just being very proud of what they did,” Gobrecht said. “It doesn’t serve anybody well to sit on a sense of bitterness about what we didn’t have.”
“They’re definitely the most unflappable group I’ve ever coached.”