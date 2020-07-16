With a 60-game slate, it is highly unlikely there will be a 20-game winner in Major League Baseball in 2020.
No player will reach 200 hits, 300 strikeouts or 100 RBIs, and 40 home runs or 50 stolen bases would be far-fetched.
Those milestone numbers are not only catnip for the fans, they provide motivating goals for players. So, going without them in a Rockies season that is set to begin on July 24 will be yet another adjustment.
“It just changes my goals,” Rockies pitcher Jon Gray said Thursday. “Obviously this year I’m not going to get to 200 innings or anything like that, but at the same time I can still set some goals.”
Gray’s primary focus is increasing his strikeouts per nine innings, decreasing his walks and lowering his pitch count.
“I just want to basically be a better pitcher than I was last year,” Gray said. “If I can find a way to be a better pitcher, I think things will take care of themselves.”
Last year, Gray became the first Rockies pitcher with four consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins. Repeating that for a fifth year would be a tall challenge as pitchers are unlikely to get more than 14 starts this season.
Other Rockies’ streaks sure to end will be Nolan Arenado’s run of four straight seasons with at least 100 runs, 37 home runs and 110 RBIs. Charlie Blackmon enters with 110+ runs in four straight seasons.
While the goal of attaining milestone single-season numbers won’t be present in 2020, there will still be pressure to perform in an environment where each game’s significance is magnified.
“We’ve got to have our fingers on the pulse of a player and how he’s trending,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We won’t have the luxury of a player who gets off to a tough start after 100 at-bats or so, which has sort of been the definitive number of at-bats for a player to get out of a slump early in the year.
“All of these things will be constant conversations, knowing we won’t have the six-month season to assess.”