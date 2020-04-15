Hopping on the back of 1,500-pound beasts with names like Chiseled, Air Support, Spotted Demon or Gangster Ball guarantees nothing but thrills in the world of professional bull riding.
Kosha Irby, chief marketing officer for Professional Bull Riders, said unlike many of the major sports, multiyear contracts are nonexistent at the rodeo.
“There’s no guaranteed money,” Irby said. “You have to ride to earn.”
But when there’s no riding, there’s no money for some.
To support those who could miss out on sponsorships, endorsements and prize money as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put the sports world on hold, PBR started the #BuckTheVirus campaign on social media. Shirts followed and are available for $25 at PBRshop.com. All proceeds will benefit “Protect the Ride,” a new fund set up within the Western Sports Foundation to help cowboys, bull stock contractors and their families.
Irby encouraged interested parties to act fast and buy more than one shirt, if possible.
“We’ve already sold a few hundred,” he said. “They’re moving way faster than we thought we would.”
Riders can actually lose money in a given week. It's not uncommon for a competitor to participate in multiple events in one day, traveling across state lines to make as much money or earn as many points as possible.
“Every weekend, they come to earn a living,” Irby said.
Like most other sports, PBR is waiting to resume its season. Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme owns a 72.5-point lead over Jess Lockwood, of the United States, in the rider standings. PBR is “aggressively” exploring all options to get back to competition as soon as possible, Irby said. He added that members of the PBR team figured out a way to make respiratory masks that are N95 approved.
The plan is to donate any unused masks to those in need.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” he said.
“We’re trying to give back to riders, athletes and impact local communities.”