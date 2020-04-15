Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.