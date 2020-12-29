The Broncos' game against the Chargers on Sunday ended at approximately 5:07 p.m. Five hours and 39 minutes later, at 10:46 p.m., Shelby Lamar Harris Jr. was born.
Harris Jr., of course, is the son of Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who nearly missed the game after his wife went into labor at 7 a.m. Sunday.
“It was pretty crazy just because I get woken up at seven in the morning by (Director of Player Development) Ray (Jackson) banging on my door," Harris said Tuesday. "I guess my wife had been calling me and I was knocked out, but she called him and said her water broke and so then I got on the phone with her and we just tried to figure out a plan ... Should I stay, or even if I did leave would I miss the birth? Those are all things that we were all worried about while we were talking to my wife and everyone — like, wow, trying to make that decision. But then we decided that it would be best for me to stay and just try to get back after."
The Broncos were able to get Harris a private flight back to Denver immediately after the game to ensure he'd be back in time for the birth. He said it was "probably the quickest I've ever gotten changed" after a game, rushing out of the stadium and being escorted by police to the airport.
"It's just crazy because I actually got to get home for the birth, and I cut the umbilical cord and everything — I pulled the baby out," Harris said, adding that his wife and Harris Jr. are healthy. "It was just a real special moment. We named him—he’s a junior—Shelby Lamar Harris Jr. It's just crazy. I truly want to thank the Broncos just for going over and beyond what they had to do to make sure I got back and was there for the birth. It really meant a lot to me and my family and we'll forever be grateful.”
Harris was one of the Broncos' most effective players in the 19-16 loss. He totaled four tackles, two pass deflections and one quarterback hurry, helping create pressure on Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
Harris has arguably had the best season of his career, despite missing four games due to COVID-19. He's totaled 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.
"Honestly I feel like I'm just hitting my stride, and finally starting to get the confidence and feel from your team," Harris said. "I felt like I had something to prove and I took that mindset into the offseason and I'm going to take that mindset into everything I do now.
"After free agency last year, I kind of just made it a point to myself—don’t ever get complacent, just go out there and work your tail off and whatever happens is going to happen."
Harris will be a free agent this offseason. But with only one game left, Harris isn't thinking about that.
“My thing is this — I don't care about the market. I've got nothing to do with the market. That's my agent’s job," Harris said. "My job is to go out there and play football, and that's what I feel like last year you get caught up in listening to too much stuff. That's why we have an agent. That's why we pay our agent. That's their job. My job is to go out there and play football.”
Harris said "it'd mean the world" to stay in Denver, but also understands that things don't always work out in the NFL.
But one thing's for sure, whether or not he's in Denver next season or not, the Mile High City will always hold a special place in his heart, especially after all the Broncos did for him Sunday.
"My family loves Denver, I love Denver, and Denver's done nothing but do right by me since I've been here," Harris said. "I love it here, but at the end of the day I understand it's a business and so you got to be ready for everything. But truly Denver is — I’ve had two of my kids here — this is home for them, so obviously Denver is a special place for me. They gave me my first chance really in the league to go out there and really be a player and really believe in me and trust me to go out and do my job.
"I'm forever grateful to Denver, but my biggest thing though is that it's a business and so I understand. I just go and just play football."