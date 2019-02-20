Mirageas suspended for hit Saturday against Canisius
Usually Air Force defenseman Zach Mirageas is drawing attention of a different kind.
“Zach is one of our best players,” coach Frank Serratore said at this week’s press conference.
“I wouldn’t know where we’d be without him.”
The Falcons will find out this weekend when the sophomore sits out the first game at Mercyhurst, the result of additional discipline handed down by Atlantic Hockey.
Nearly 11 minutes into the third period Saturday against Canisius, Mirageas’ hit left Austin Alger crumpled next to the Air Force bench. The referees took a quick look at it before giving him five minutes for contact to the head and a game misconduct.
Serratore called the hit “terrible” on Tuesday.
The ensuing penalty, doubled up with a tripping minor, proved to be Air Force’s undoing and the Falcons fell, 3-0.
Mirageas has played in all 30 games for Air Force and is sixth in team scoring (1 goal, 14 assists), second in blocked shots (32) and tied for the Falcons’ lead in plus-minus (+1). He now has the most penalty minutes (47).
Another honor for Christopoulos
After Friday’s 22-save shutout, Air Force senior Billy Christopoulos was named the Travel Team USA Atlantic Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week. He allowed two goals Saturday night.
He was the AHC’s goalie of the month in January. This is his fifth weekly conference honor.
Christopoulos needs seven saves to become the 11th goalie in school history with 2,000 or more.