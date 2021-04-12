The conversation surrounding the Nuggets’ 116-107 loss at Golden State changed with 50.6 seconds left in Monday’s game.
Instead of lamenting Stephen Curry’s big night or another third-quarter collapse, Michael Malone and the Nuggets spent most of their postgame words wishing Jamal Murray the best.
With the Nuggets down seven in the final minute, Murray attacked the rim, hoping to get the Nuggets back in a game where Denver fell behind by 18. Murray never got a shot off. After planting his left leg, Murray released the ball and hit the Chase Center court, clutching his left knee.
“We’re more worried about his well-being right now, you know, how he is individually, than we are worried about the team,” Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said. “The team right now is an afterthought. We’re just worried about Jamal.”
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he spoke with his lead guard briefly but couldn’t offer much of a substantial update until test results come back.
“I think we’re going to go try to get some imaging of the knee and see what the injury is, but as of right now … obviously (it’s) a very down locker room,” Malone said. “Yes, we lost the game, but I think everybody’s thoughts are with Jamal and hoping that he’s going to be OK. No definitive answer right now. We’re waiting on word out of the imaging, and we’ll go from there.”
Malone added that Murray was not on a minutes restriction after missing the previous four games with right knee soreness.
“I think we took our time with that knee soreness that he was experiencing. He wanted to come back tonight. He felt really good about coming back tonight,” Malone said. “It’s just one of those things, you know what I mean. Injuries are something that you just can’t control.”
Murray finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes of playing time. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Porter added 24 points.
Curry broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise scoring record with a layup in the first quarter, extended his NBA record for games with 10 or more 3-pointers and scored a game-high 53 points for Golden State on just 24 shots.
“Steph got going early. Once he’s playing really well, you know, they’re a very, very tough team to guard,” Monte Morris said. “Everybody starts feeling good and they start hitting 3s and other guys get into a rhythm. It started with him. We know he’s the head of the snake with this group, and we let him get going early.”
Draymond Green added 18 points, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 for Golden State.
The Nuggets led by as many as eight in the second quarter and took a five-point advantage to halftime. Golden State would use an 11-0 run — part of a 43-point third quarter — to take the lead for good. The Nuggets got it back to single digits in the final two minutes, and Murray was hoping to make it a five-point game when everything changed.
“We never quit as a team. He’s a warrior. He’s a guy who never quits. That’s kind of our identity,” Jokic said. “To me, that was just a normal drive for him, and it didn’t end up well. Hopefully, everything is all right.”
The Nuggets will look to break a two-game skid when Houston visits Denver on Wednesday.