For the second day in a row, Mother Nature got in the way of competition at Eisenhower Golf Club.

The 74th U.S. Girls’ Junior endured a three-hour suspension in the afternoon as rain, thunder and hail poured on the Air Force Academy. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for about an hour and a tornado warning just south of the course.

The Round of 32 had completed before the delay, but only a few groups had begun their Round of 16 play.

Finally, after waiting for a few hours, golfers and their caddies returned to the course around 4 p.m.

Before the weather delay came a slew of upsets.

No. 1 seed and defending U.S. Girls’ Junior champion Yana Wilson fell to No. 32 Yeji Kwon in the Round of 32. (Seeds are determined by how golfers scored in Monday’s and Tuesday’s stroke-play rounds).

Wilson and Kwon went to extra holes after Kwon birdied the 16th to tie the match. On their 20th hole of competition, Kwon hit a stellar approach shot and sunk an eight-foot putt to eliminate Wilson and advance to the Round of 16.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Five seed Tarapath Panya fell to Kennedy Swedick, No. 37, in the Round of 32. Seeds seven, eight and nine — Emerie Schartz, Sara Im and Kaitlyn Schroeder — also lost in that round.

The shockers continued after the rain delay, too.

No. 2 Anna Davis of California, who is also the world’s fourth-ranked amateur, fell 3 and 2 against Gianna Clemente in the Round of 16. Clemente, No. 18, never trailed in the match.

No. 4 Kaili Xiao lost 3 and 1 to Leigh Chien, the No. 45 seed, in the Round of 16.

Two matches were suspended because of darkness, stemming from the three-hour delay earlier in the day. No. 46 Natalie Yen is 1 up No. 3 Kiara Romero through 15 holes, and No. 22 Lauren Kim is tied with No. 59 Reese McCauley through 15 holes.

Six golfers punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Farah O’Keefe, Rianne Malixi, Sidney Yermish, Clarisa Temelo, Chein and Clemente. Temelo, who is from Mexico, is the highest seed (No. 10) who has advanced to the quarterfinals.

The uncompleted matches will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.