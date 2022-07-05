Basketball has only gotten stronger for Colorado in recent years, and the results can be seen in the NBA's 2022 Summer League rosters.
Headlining the group is D'Shawn Schwartz, a shooter from Colorado Springs . The former Sand Creek Scorpion went to both the University of Colorado and George Mason before going undrafted, but later was picked up to compete with the New York Knicks' summer roster.
Schwartz transferred to George Mason after four years with the Buffaloes. He averaged eight points a game in Boulder before upping the average to 15.5 with the Patriots.
The Knicks' first game will come against defending champion Golden State Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack Center.
The other five local names hail from both CU and Colorado State University.
David Roddy was the highest drafted of the group, as he was taken 23rd in this year's draft by Philadelphia before being traded in a draft-night deal to Memphis.
He'll be a focal point of the team's summer league roster after being named the Mountain West's Player of the Year. He led the Rams to an NCAA Tournament berth last season behind 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
The Grizzlies will start their Sin City slate Saturday at 7:30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jabari Walker, formerly of CU, was also taken in this year's draft by Portland with the 57th overall pick.
He will compete for the Trailblazers' summer group after two years with the Buffs in which he averaged 11.5 points, led by his 14.6-point-mark as a sophomore before entering the draft. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 last season, as well.
The rest of the field is also made up of former Buffaloes standouts, including long-time guard McKinley Wright IV.
He will compete on Phoenix's summer league roster after a stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves last year. George King (Portland) and Tyler Bey (Philadelphia) will also compete in Las Vegas.
The former spent time with the Dallas Mavericks last year on a 10-day deal.
King and Walker will compete with Portland starting Friday at 10 a.m. MST against Detroit before Wright and Bey start up Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m., respectively.