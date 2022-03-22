Michael Malone is looking for collective efforts over the final 10 games of the regular season, and the Nuggets got off to a good start in a 127-115 win over the Clippers on Tuesday at Ball Arena.
Nikola Jokic led seven Nuggets in double figures with 30 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, making 9-of-15 shots from the field. He missed both of his 3-pointers, but Bones Hyland (4-6), Monte Morris (3-3), Austin Rivers (3-5) and Jeff Green (2-3) were the most efficient shooters, as Denver finished 16 of 32 from 3-point range.
“Yes, Nikola’s an MVP, but this team with 10, now nine, games to go needs everybody to step their game up down the stretch and alleviate some of the pressure that’s put on Nikola every night,” Malone said. “The double teams, the fronts, whatever it may be.”
Hyland, Green and Aaron Gordon finished with 16 points apiece. Morris finished with 15, while Rivers and Barton added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Everybody contributed,” Gordon said.
Four of Denver’s 3-pointers came in a 16-6 run over the final 4:30 that cushioned Denver’s margin of victory. Green hit two of the late 3s with Barton and Morris also contributing timely 3s. Denver finished with 31 assists to 11 turnovers.
“When the ball’s popping, we’re moving, getting out in transition it sparks everybody to turn their defense up a notch,” Morris said. “We were able to do that.”
Terance Mann led the Clippers with 24 points off the bench.
“What a player,” Malone said. “That guy’s a bull.”
The visitors finished 10-of-32 from 3.
Jokic buckets bookended a 10-0 Nuggets run that gave Denver an eight-point lead in the middle of the first quarter, and Denver led by 10 to start the second quarter after Hyland scored eight points in the final 1:32 of the quarter, including a step-back 3 just before the buzzer.
The Clippers responded with an 8-0 run that cut the Denver lead to three midway through the second but missed seven straight shots later in the quarter. The Nuggets finished the first half shooting 61% from the field and led 72-61 to start the third quarter.
After the Clippers closed within five early in the third, the Nuggets used an 11-2 run to stretch the lead to 14 in the middle of the third. Denver took an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter.
The Clippers closed within two in the final five minutes before Denver’s hot shooting helped put the game away.
The Nuggets start Wednesday just ahead of the Timberwolves for the sixth spot with nine games to play.
These last 10, the way the race is, (we’re) definitely trying to avoid the play-in.
Another collective effort would be welcome Thursday when Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns and their NBA-best record at Ball Arena.
Nnaji’s status uncertain for remainder of season
Prior to the game, the Nuggets coach said it is possible Zeke Nnaji will miss the rest of the season. The second-year forward has missed a stretch of games with bilateral knee soreness.
“It’s been a lot longer than I think anyone anticipated. Obviously, Zeke was having a very good season for us, shooting the ball well, defensive versatility, finishing around the basket. He was really growing up and then this knee issue has come up,” Malone said.
“I don’t know when or if he’ll be back. I really can’t say.”