In the fall of 2017, Jack Trask’s lacrosse coaches at Merrimack called him into the office to discuss his progress.
The redshirt senior midfielder, recruited out of Air Academy, had worked his way back from a second potentially career-ending leg injury. By his own admission, he’d lost a step.
“They told me, at one point, they were not sure if I was going to play this year,” Trask said. “I had doctors telling me, ‘You might want to hang it up.’ It’s been a big part of my life, people telling me I can’t do stuff.
“I’m never going to have anyone tell me I’m not going (to play.) I’ve worked so, so hard.”
Trask adjusted his game, focusing on his off-ball play. His teammates helped name him a captain. And after his final game, the Springs native — the only Merrimack player not from the East Coast — was hoisting the NCAA Div. II national championship trophy and being named a second-team All-American.
“There are a small handful of guys that absolutely bleed our navy and gold, and he’s one of them,” coach Mike Morgan said. “To see him come back and raise that trophy … it was a great way for those guys to end their careers.”
Trask attended Discovery Canyon but suited up for the Kadets, then the only lacrosse team in District 20. The team captain was first-team all-conference and second-team all-state. He received Division I interest, but decided on Morgan’s Warriors.
Trask’s progress hit the skids when he broke his leg and redshirted his sophomore year. The next year he broke out for 29 goals and 12 assists in 18 games.
Then misfortune struck again. He caught a virus the fall of his junior year and dropped 25 pounds, but pushed through — too hard, it turned out. In his first practice, he tore two-thirds of his hamstring and missed almost the entire season. It required grueling, constant rehabilitation.
“I would have preferred to break my leg a couple more times,” Trask said.
He put in the work. He made his way around on a scooter as the Northeast was bombarded with several feet of snow. Then he watched from the sideline as the Warriors made their first national championship game, but fell 11-9 to Limestone.
“It was absolutely agonizing watching that game,” Trask said. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life, probably.”
Several influential seniors graduated, but the Warriors had a feeling their window hadn’t closed. According to Trask, they announced immediately afterward that 2018 was their year. Many players put a picture of Limestone players holding the trophy as the screen saver on their phone.
Torturous, and motivating. Just like what Trask had gone through.
“There was no doubt in our mind the whole year,” Trask said.
His mother, Sue, had a feeling as well. She was scheduled to fly home after watching Jack graduate May 20, but the title game was a week later. She changed her flight and flew Jack’s siblings out to Boston, in case Merrimack made it.
They were there to see him score four goals, including the first and last, in a 23-6 rout of Saint Leo at Gillette Stadium.
“I’ve never seen him that excited,” Sue said. “He had just been through so much, and his determination and tenaciousness. … I think that will be one of the happiest moments of his life. I can’t express in words the joy.”
Morgan was proud of the player he liked so much he recruited him out of a verbal commitment to Div. I Monmouth (N.J.).
“He helped us get over the hump,” Morgan said. “It was a storybook ending.”
And though when Trask came up, Colorado wasn’t exactly a lacrosse hotbed, he’s started something at Merrimack.
“He started the influx of players from Florida, Minnesota, California,” Morgan said. “He was the first one.”