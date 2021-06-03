The West Division’s second-round series is headed to Vegas, where the Golden Knights hope to slow this roll the Colorado Avalanche are on.
Games 3 and 4 are Friday and Sunday, respectively, at T-Mobile Arena. Colorado leads the series 2-0.
The Avalanche have roughed up opponents regularly during this postseason. They’re coming off a different kind of win — the first overtime of their 2021 playoffs, and one in which they weren’t playing like the better team for a long stretch.
“It's great to see that we’re resilient,” forward Tyson Jost said.
A period here or there that wasn’t up to snuff wasn’t enough of an opening for the St. Louis Blues to come in and win a game. Vegas dominated the second period and a good part of the third of Game 2 on Wednesday at Ball Arena.
“Guys were isolating all over the rink, so it turned into a lot of us challenging guys one-on-one and them stopping us and then having their second guy pick up the puck and move in the other direction,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We weren’t in support of one another like we were in the previous four periods.”
The Avalanche were able remain undefeated in the postseason thanks to Mikko Rantanen’s power-play goal in the first three minutes of overtime. Prior to that Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves.
“I think we know we have to play better than that,” Bednar said.
Note: The Avalanche announced the signing of forward Andreas Wingerli, 23, to a one-year contract.
Lycksele, Sweden, native Wingerli, 23, represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia. He had three points (one goal, two assists) through seven games. Wingerli has played six full seasons in in the Swedish Hockey League.