The game between the Minnesota Wild and host Colorado Avalanche set for 7 p.m. Thursday has been postponed, the NHL announced Wednesday night.
Five Minnesota players were added Wednesday to the league’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List. The Wild’s games through at least Tuesday will be postponed.
“The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Wild’s regular-season schedule,” according to a release.
The Avalanche and Wild have met three times within the past four nights. The Avalanche took a 2-1 decision Tuesday at Ball Arena. They won and lost in overtime in Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday.
Colorado forward Tyson Jost, who centered the third line Tuesday and was used elsewhere, was added to the protocol Wednesday.
Nick Bjugstad, Joel Ericksson Ek, Nick Bonino, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon were the Wild players placed in the protocol. Marcus Foligno was added earlier in the week.