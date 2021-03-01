Colorado College’s regular season and tenure at The Broadmoor World Arena ended a week earlier than expected due to more COVID-19 woes.
“Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program,” the final weekend of the regular season featuring two games between Colorado College and Denver was canceled and will not be rescheduled, according to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
It’s the third time this season the program has had to postpone or cancel games due to a positive COVID-19 test. The first was two weeks before the team was scheduled to depart for the NCHC’s “pod” in Omaha, which delayed the Tigers’ trip. The second was in late January.
“We are disappointed to not play our final two regular-season games against Denver,” CC athletic director Lesley Irvine said in a release. “However, we remain optimistic about the chance to play in North Dakota as part of the postseason.”
The Tigers were supposed to bid farewell to The Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, but now they’ve already played their last scheduled game there. CC is set to begin play at on-campus Robson Arena in the fall.
“We hope to have an opportunity to say goodbye to the World Arena this year with some type of event once COVID restrictions loosen,” Irvine said in the release. “We are so grateful for their partnership over the years.”
Saturday was also “Senior Night,” where the Tigers would honor Zach Berzolla, Troy Conzo, Jack Gates, Brian Williams and McKay Flanagan.
A series between CC and DU has been postponed twice. The latter incident at CC and one the first week of January at Denver caused two delays. Per NCHC policy, the canceled games will be considered no-contests, having no impact on either record. Colorado College will finish the regular season 4-16-2 and Denver 9-12-1.
The canceled series had few implications. CC was already locked into the No. 7 seed at the Frozen Faceoff, scheduled for March 12-16 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. The Pioneers won the Gold Pan Trophy via a 4-0 victory Saturday and are now assured of the No. 5 seed and a quarterfinal date with Omaha. CC’s opponent will be either Minnesota-Duluth or St. Cloud State.