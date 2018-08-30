More than a thousand people crowded in on a sunny Thursday morning in early August to watch Garrett Griffin and his NFL teammates run through drills at their team facility in New Orleans.
Concession vendors hawked cold beer, music blared and sheriff’s deputies provided security. It was a full-on event, even if it was just a practice.
The next day, Jacob Onyechi finished work and made his way to the gym at Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida panhandle. He found his three-man lifting group among the two dozen airmen working out in the mostly quiet room, and he sweated through a difficult set of arm exercises.
When he finished, Onyechi went home for a quiet Friday evening; tired from a week of coordinating air-to-ground munitions tests.
What has Griffin and Onyechi in such different situations despite being separated by just 4 hours of gulf coast highway?
Griffin graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2016, the one year athletes graduating from service academies were allowed to immediately pursue professional sports.
Onyechi graduated the following year, when that path was closed (or at least delayed for two years).
And so, Griffin is completing his third NFL training camp with New Orleans. He’s already played five games with the Saints and will learn Saturday if he’s made another 53-man active roster.
Onyechi is serving as a second lieutenant, putting his mechanical engineering degree to use. He’s participated in three NFL minicamps, but he knows he must wait one more year before he can realistically hope to pursue that dream.
“I wouldn’t have done anything differently,” Onyechi said, 16 months removed from a decision made at the highest levels of the Pentagon that altered his life — and those of classmates like Jalen Robinette — and continues to reverberate for Air Force football.
‘It’s just a unique situation’
Garrett Griffin was surprised to find himself the center of attention at an armed forces informational fair for high school students in New Orleans.
All the service academies were represented, but Griffin was attracting the most attention. Not from the students necessarily, but from their dads.
“They were like, ‘I’ve had season tickets forever!’” Griffin recalled. “I mean, I had only played in five games. I wouldn’t know who I was. But down here it’s different than most cities because the Saints are so big.”
Most of what Griffin does in a military capacity in New Orleans is far more low-key. He assists interested cadet-candidates in navigating the complex application process, securing congressional nominations and provides tips and information. Officially serving on reserve status, he’s just happy to have a defined job and purpose; because getting there was a long, uncertain process.
The week of his graduation brought more confusion than jubilation. The Secretary of the Navy had just publicly given record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds his blessing to play in the NFL, and word quickly spread that other academies would follow suit in a major policy shift.
Dating back to Roger Staubach, David Robinson and Chad Hennings, the most prolific athletes to come from service academies first served on active duty before playing professionally. While the standard commitment for service academy graduates is five years, long-standing policy allowed athletes to apply to shift to reserve status after two years if professional sports were an option.
But with Reynolds leading the way, that policy was abolished and grads were free to play immediately.
Griffin, the lone member of Air Force’s 2016 class to attract serious NFL attention, had nowhere to turn for guidance and instructions. Everyone in the Air Force he asked had to wait for an answer from a higher-ranking officer.
So he went to training camp with the Saints and decided to play until he was told he couldn’t. And he never was.
“It was a unique situation, and very rarely do you see something in the Air Force that has never happened before,” Griffin said. “My mindset was just to go through camp and see what happens.”
He broke camp on the practice squad the past two years and was activated for the final five games last year.
“It was obviously a childhood dream,” said Griffin, who could earn $555,000 this year if he makes the roster.
And now, he has a second job. This summer the 6-foot-4, 255-pound native of Kansas returned to the academy to spend two weeks working in the admissions office and learning the details of his recruiting assignment in New Orleans.
He knows his career path runs counter to what many would expect from a service academy product, whose schooling is funded with tax dollars.
“I can see both sides of the issue,” he said. “You don’t want to have kids who go to a service academy to play in the NFL afterward. I get that. Our service academies are made to serve in the military.”
A surprise rules change in April 2017 emphasized that point.
‘It was really crushing’
The turning point in Jacob Onyechi’s football career came three months after his final game.
At Air Force’s pro day, which attracted a large crowd of scouts, he measured 6-2, 210 pounds, recorded a 40-inch vertical, ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash and left NFL representatives baffled as to why they didn’t know more about him.
As issue was his position. As a “spur” linebacker, Onyechi would shift between roles as a safety, a pass rusher and an outside linebacker. The spot required versatility, but it didn’t shine a spotlight on any particular skill.
So one team worked him out again. Others requested more film. Some called for additional bio information. Onyechi hadn’t anticipated any of this — he didn’t even have an agent at the time — but began to see that the NFL could actually happen for him.
Then came the draft, and the stunning last-minute news that the policy change was rescinded and graduates would again be required to serve at least two years. This was the decision handed down by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who had been picked a few months earlier by new President Donald Trump.
“Having that expectation, having that hope, I’m not going to lie, it was really crushing once that information came out,” Onyechi said. “But at the end of the day, when I signed up for the academy, when I signed up to join the military, I knew that I signed up to serve.
“I get directions from the people that make those decisions, knowing that they make those decisions in good faith. It’s not for me to speculate what could have been.”
He finds his job in Florida rewarding, as his team is in charge of facilitating tests with a variety of needs, sometimes over water (Eglin controls a test range that covers most of the Gulf of Mexico) or land.
But the football itch hasn’t gone away.
Onyechi attended rookie minicamps in the summer after graduation with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons — both looking at him as a safety. He returned to Packers minicamp this past spring, this time as an outside linebacker.
“It was surreal,” Onyechi said of the NFL experience, “but it solidified my belief that I am able to compete at that level.”
He’s found some advantages in his time spent on active duty. Most notably, he’s able to get “10 times more sleep than I was ever able to get” at the academy, which has helped his physical development.
“I can really say that it for sure will help me,” Onyechi said of his time as an officer. “Just getting out of the academy where to an extent I was sheltered; just becoming more of a man. This leadership experience I’m going through now will help me down the line if I am able to play in the NFL — if that happens. Having that maturity aspect should help me when I get there.”
‘There’s value in that’
Ben Garland serves as an Air Force ambassador every chance he gets, regularly drawing attention to the branch in nationally televised games in which he plays, in speaking engagements internationally and in earning his second NFL Man of the Year nomination as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.
“There’s value in that,” Griffin said of Garland. “That’s great publicity for the Air Force Academy.”
The Air Force is operating with a budget of roughly $162 billion in 2018. The thinking among those wanting to see athletes provided with a more direct route to professional sports is that their cost of education and service could be covered by some of the millions allocated to marketing and recruitment. In cases like Garland, publicity would provide a hefty return on investment.
For others, whose pro careers don’t take off; they could be called back into service after giving it a try.
In placing athletes from Air Force and other service academies regularly in national broadcasts or in other marketing roles with broad reach, the pool of potential applicants could grow simply through awareness.
Onyechi said he knew nothing about the Air Force academy before then-defensive assistant Steve Russ visited his Houston high school. And he’s not alone.
“I’m from Fresno, so I watched a lot of Fresno State growing up,” current Air Force center Connor Vikupitz, a junior, said. “They would play Air Force — and it’s kind of stupid — but I kind of thought it was just that the Air Force had a football team. I didn’t think there was a school.”
Air Force’s best football recruiting year — at least according to prospect rankings — occurred in that one-year space when athletes were permitted to immediately turn pro.
The fallout from the reversal continues to be seen. Pine Creek’s star running back David Moore III, for example, comes from a military family and works out regularly with his father at the academy. But his father said the accomplished junior won’t consider playing locally at Air Force because of the headlines that came out when Robinette and his class had the opportunity pulled away so abruptly.
“He won’t play at a military school,” Moore’s father, David II, said. “Especially after realizing that Air Force wouldn’t let that one guy go to the NFL. His dream is the NFL. That took Air Force right off the board when we realized you can’t even to go the NFL, you’ve got to sit out two years.”
Falcons football coach Troy Calhoun wouldn’t offer his opinion directly on the topic, but likened it to graduate school programs that are available to Air Force students.
“If you want to have students who are considering Duke or Stanford or somewhere else, and they want to be able to go to grad school — they want to serve their country, but they want to go to grad school and they want to maximize what their talents are — are you going to deny them doing that?” Calhoun said. “Do you want somebody that has a little bit of that makeup, that work ethic and the whole bit? Ultimately, do you make your service even stronger by doing that?”
Calhoun said that’s not for him to answer, but hinted it needed to start with the athletic director’s chair. Air Force has always filled that post with active or retired military personnel. However, several sources have indicated that Air Force intends to redefine the currently vacant position to make it a non-government paid spot and allow flexibility to pay market value and attract a more conventional college athletic director who would be allowed to directly fundraise.
If that produces someone with a different opinion on the pro policy issue, he or she would certainly garner Garland’s support.
“If we allow one or two guys every few years to go to the NFL but in turn gain a few incredible officers who otherwise would have attempted NFL pursuits elsewhere … it’s absolutely worth it to let one guy go be a star,” Garland told The Gazette. “And, just talking about morale, I have so many guys tell me around the world, ‘Hey, I love seeing an Air Force guy, somebody who went through what I went through, out there playing.’ That means a lot to me because I know how much work they’re putting in.”
‘The ability to unite, inspire’
Onyechi said he enjoys his military job and the stability it provides, but he’s still going to risk walking away from it if the Air Force will allow him to pursue football next season.
Sam Byers, another member of the class of 2017, said his NFL aspirations remain unchanged. Byers is stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and has maintained a frame of 6-5, 300 pounds, as the former defensive lineman is hoping for another look at minicamps this spring.
Defensive end Ryan Watson, now at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, is also believed to be on that path. Calhoun could see Watson putting up the kind of 11.5-sack season that Bertrand Berry registered for the Denver Broncos in 2003 when Calhoun was on Mike Shanahan’s coaching staff.
Robinette, who has cut off contact with media since his disappointing draft experience, also remains on that trajectory. Calhoun saw him in Las Vegas this past spring and reported that he “looked good.”
It is unknown if Weston Steelhammer sees football in his future, as the former All-American safety has begun taking graduate school classes. Attempts to reach Steelhammer in San Antonio were unsuccessful.
For that celebrated class, which helped Air Force to a pair of 10-win seasons, it’s been an eventful two-year wait. It’s a path Griffin knows he was fortunate to have bypassed.
“It’s definitely stressful at times,” Griffin said. “I feel a lot of pressure to succeed. It’s just the pressure I put on myself. At the same time, I get to live my childhood dream and help out the Air Force, too.”
Onyechi is excited about a day when he can use his versatility help the Air Force. Yes, this player who can seamlessly switch between safety and linebacker also possesses that kind of versatility in life. His parents immigrated to the United States from Nigeria, his father working for an ambulance company and his mother a nurse, and raised their five kids with a thirst to seize opportunity. Onyechi’s older brother was a standout basketball player at Long Island University, one sister just began medical school, another just graduated high school and the youngest girl is starting seventh grade.
In this close-knit setting, Onyechi was classically trained to play piano, then picked up guitar and saxophone. He was a well-rounded athlete and “through-the-roof bright,” as Calhoun put it.
He knows he can use his versatility to aid the Air Force if an NFL future provides the platform.
“The game of football has the ability to unite, inspire and so many other things,” Onyechi said. “I would love to use that to show people what the Air Force has to offer.”
NFL NETWORKING OPTIONS
Air Force players attempting to make it in the NFL can lean on a growing number of academy graduates in coaching roles for assistance. (Each listed with their Air Force graduation year)
Chris Beake (1994) – Denver Broncos, defensive line
Chris Gizzi (1998) – Green Bay Packers, strength & conditioning
Chad Hall (2008) – Buffalo Bills, offensive assistant
Charlie Jackson (2000) – Atlanta Falcons, defensive backs
Joe Lombardi (1994) – New Orleans Saints, quarterbacks
Steve Russ (1995) – Carolina Panthers, linebackers
Jemal Singleton (1999) – Oakland Raiders, running backs
FALCONS TO PLAY IN THE NFL
Bryce Fisher (1999) – Seattle Seahawks, defensive end
Ben Garland (2010) – Denver Broncos/Atlanta Falcons, offensive/defensive line
Chris Gizzi (1998) – Green Bay Packers, linebacker
Garrett Griffin (2016) – New Orleans Saints, tight end
Chad Hall (2008) – Philadelphia Eagles/San Francisco 49ers/Kansas City Chiefs, running back/wide receiver/returner
Chad Hennings (1988) – Dallas Cowboys, defensive line
Dan Palmer (1996) – Miami Dolphins, offensive line
Steve Russ (1995) – Denver Broncos, linebacker