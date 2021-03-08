Air Force's hockey season is winding down, and so is Marshall Bowery's and Max Harper’s long and rarely interrupted stretch of being within walking distance of each other.
The Rochester Hills, Mich., natives grew up minutes apart and have known each other since preschool. They’ve played on nearly a dozen teams together and are set to graduate from the academy together.
The two roomed together on road trips. They pushed and supported.
“All the hard times — it made it a little easier knowing he was going through the same stuff I was,” Harper said.
At the academy, COVID-19 restrictions have kept the seniors apart more than in years past. That was prep for the separation to come. Bowery is bound for Biloxi, Miss., for cyberspace operations. Harper was assigned to the Space Force and is planning to head to California.
“It’s going to be a little bit different, but thank God for FaceTime,” Bowery said.
He anticipates a weekly recap.
“Daily’s too much,” he cracked. “I like him, but not that much.”
They’re among the Falcons in Massachusetts for the single-elimination first round of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament and perhaps beyond, if they advance past Bentley (4-11) at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Air Force’s first victory of the season came at Bentley on Feb. 1. The teams have played five times in the playoffs and Air Force is 5-0.
One of two teams below the Falcons in the standings, Holy Cross, paused team activities due to COVID-19 and will miss the tournament.
Air Force’s springtime leap forward, as routine as Daylight Savings Time, happened too late in a shortened, choppy season to improve upon a 3-9-1 record. Those three wins, however, came in the Falcons’ past three games.
“Definitely a slow start and the last three games we found ourselves piecing it together, which is pretty incredible,” Bowery said. “But that’s what this team does every single year.
“It’s finally come together, every aspect of it, whether it’s offensive zone, neutral or defensive.”
Harper had two goals and an assist in Air Force’s last outing Feb. 20. Bowery is waiting on his first goal of the season but has two assists. He also leads the team and is third in Atlantic Hockey in faceoff percentage at .586.
Bowery broke out as a freshman, but Harper was injured and missed more than half of his first two seasons. He appeared in every game a junior.
“Ever since he’s been healed up he’s been playing excellent,” Bowery said.
Even though games were few and far between their senior year, Harper said all the time practicing “helped everyone get on the same page” for what they hope is a long playoff run.
Then it’s goodbye for now.
“It’ll be a little bit of an adjustment, but it’ll be cool to see our paths cross later on in life,” Bowery said.