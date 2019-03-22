If it really was the end, Westin Michaud made sure it was one to remember.
But for the Colorado College senior who missed his entire freshman campaign due to a preseason injury, letting him retain a year of eligibility, returning to the Tigers is an option.
“I’m trying,” coach Mike Haviland said of encouraging Michaud to return as a graduate student and add a valuable veteran presence.
“It would be welcome to have him back for sure.”
He could also choose to spend that last year of eligibility somewhere else.
Michaud, a Cloquet, Minn. native, never made it to Xcel Energy Center in high school, and made the most of the opportunity when it arrived. He was the Tigers’ best player and a force on the ice Friday, factoring in on both goals (1 goal, 1 assist) taking beatings and drawing multiple penalties.
Michaud called it “one last hurrah” for the seniors, but Haviland said he’s trying to make sure it isn’t for No. 17.
“He is the heart and soul of that team,” Haviland said. “As a coach, you love guys like Westin. You know what you’re getting each and every night.”