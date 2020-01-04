Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone (9) falls to the ice while battling for the puck with AIC freshman defender Brett Callahan (4) during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Brady Tomlak (28) and ACI senior defender Patrik Demel (3) get into a scrum during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone (9) falls to the ice while battling for the puck with AIC freshman defender Brett Callahan (4) during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Brady Tomlak (28) and ACI senior defender Patrik Demel (3) get into a scrum during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
With 6 1/2 minutes to go, Air Force pulled backup goaltender Zach LaRocque for the extra attacker and tried to get within two of AIC. Yes, two.
It was three minutes before your most ambitious coach would usually pull his goalie but Air Force was going down and had nothing to lose.
“Frank (Serratore), he’s aggressive. He’s going to pull the goalie if it’s within striking distance,” senior Brady Tomlak said. “We’re going to fight to the end, that’s what our team’s about.
“Flush the scoreboard, let’s try and win this period. Let’s try and get some momentum going into next weekend.”
The Yellow Jackets used the abundant time with the empty net to finish off a 5-1 win and a series split Saturday at Cadet Ice Arena.
LaRocque saw his first game action since Alex Schilling replaced him Nov. 2 during an 0-7 start to the season. Air Force stopped the bleeding after the junior entered, outshooting the Yellow Jackets 8-0 the rest of the second period.
They pressed hard but never found the net and never made it a contest again.
Tomlak pointed the Falcons in the right direction, scoring 3:27 into the game. Shawn Knowlton tore through the slot and put a shot on net, then Tomlak sank the rebound. AIC’s Martin Mellberg put one in off the crossbar to tie it up before the end of the first.
The Air Force Falcons take to the ice during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force freshman forward Willie Reim (23) gets slammed up against the glass by ACI senior defender Patrik Demel (3) during the first period of the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Brady Tomlak (28) and ACI senior defender Patrik Demel (3) get into a scrum during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons take to the ice during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Matt Pulver (21) battles for the puck with AIC senior defender Patrik Demel (3) during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Brady Tomlak (28) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first and only goal during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone (9) falls to the ice while battling for the puck with AIC freshman defender Brett Callahan (4) during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force junior forward Shawn Knowlton (29) falls to the ice as he battles for the puck with ACI senior forward Kyle Stephan (16) during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Captured in a multiple exposure in camera the Air Force Falcons take to the ice during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey game against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone gets pushed into the wall in a game Saturday against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena. The Falcons fell 5-1.
Air Force junior goal keeper Zach LaRocque (31) takes over for sophomore goal keeper Alex Shilling during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force senior forward Trevor Stone (9) shoots the puck as AIC junior defender Brennan Kapcheck (8) closes in during the Air Force Falcons men's hockey tournament against the American International College Yellow Jackets at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena at the academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Falcons fall 5-1 to AIC. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The largest player on AIC’s roster, 6-foot-4 Jared Pike, managed to quietly get in on a 2-on-1 and tap a feed past Schilling. That kicked off Air Force’s four-minute meltdown.
After the Yellow Jackets forced a turnover, Kyle Stephan swooped in and picked his shot, cleanly beating Schilling over his shoulder glove side. Fifty-eight seconds later, Parker Revering came around the side of the net and ended Schilling’s night with another well-placed shot.
Air Force didn’t get it deep or cut off angles and missed assignments as AIC took aim.
“He’s been great for us. These guys were able to get to him,” Serratore said.
“They took what we gave them. They didn’t impose their will on us.”
Marshall Bowery, who scored twice in that 4-1 win, sat out Saturday with an injury and allowed Air Force to assemble an all-freshman line again. They could have used him, or anyone, during that second-period stretch.
After the game, however, the Falcons (6-9-3, 6-5-3 AHA) were looking ahead.
“The nice part is we have a great opponent next week in our rival, Army, and they’re having a helluva year,” Tomlak said. “We have the opportunity to flush it pretty quickly here.”