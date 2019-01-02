Colorado College was brought back to earth by a struggling Maine team, allowing three unanswered goals in the second period Wednesday on the way to a 4-2 loss and a road trip split.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the early stages of a promising first period, and put 14 shots on goal. Freshman Erik Middendorf opened the scoring 2:41 into the first period, taking a pass from Troy Conzo, who had a goal and two assists during the East Coast swing.
Maine leading scorer Chase Pearson tied the game 1:13 later.
Trey Bradley roofed a shot and gave the Tigers the lead 41 seconds after that, set up by Mason Bergh. The senior pair’s longtime linemate Nick Halloran spent stretches of his road trip playing with Chris Wilkie, who returned after missing 12 games with an injury and notched two assists Monday.
The Black Bears had lost 5 of 7 and sat at a disappointing 6-9-2 on the season, but started the new year off right, scoring the next three to secure the win. Brendan Robbins tied the game 8:06 into the second period, and Tim Doherty took advantage of a bad turnover in front of the CC net to give his team the lead.
“We gave them goals, put them right on their stick,” coach Mike Haviland told KRDO radio after the game.
“Self-inflicted wounds on ourselves in the second period.”
Directly off a faceoff, Patrick Shea deflected a Rob Michel shot past Alex Leclerc (21 saves) to make it 4-2.
The Tigers (8-10-2) were 0-4-1 when trailing after two periods, and didn’t crack the winning column Wednesday, putting another 14 shots on goal but none into it.
“We’re 20 games in and we don’t know who we want to be right now,” Haviland recalled telling his team. “Who do we really want to be? We’ve gotten away, with some of the guys in that room.”