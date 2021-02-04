JaMychal Green got pulled from his comfort zone and into the Nuggets’ starting five for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.
The plan had Denver on track to win until a second-half implosion led to a 114-93 Lakers win.
Thursday morning, Nuggets coach Michael Malone asked one of his top reserves if he would slide into the starting five, with Gary Harris and PJ Dozier, two of the team's top perimeter defenders, out with injury and the Nuggets facing a Lakers squad that starts LeBron James (6'9"), Anthony Davis (6'10") and Marc Gasol (6'11").
“I told him I was more comfortable coming off the bench with the squad, but for a game plan, he wanted me to guard somebody bigger,” Green recalled. “I told him I’m all for whatever he wants, so I was up for it.”
Green made his first start this season next to four regulars: Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic. The move seemingly allowed the Nuggets to offset some of the Lakers’ size and give coach Michael Malone more flexibility with his rotations.
“We went with a big lineup to try and combat LeBron, AD (Davis) and Gasol,” Malone said. “I thought JaMychal was really good, but it can’t just be one guy or two guys.”
Green scored Denver’s first five points and led the Nuggets with 12 first-half points. Denver led 58-46 at halftime behind a double-digit rebounding advantage before things went bad.
“As good as that second quarter was, the third and fourth quarter were just not even close to being up to the standards that we’re trying to set for ourselves,” Malone said.
The Lakers’ 37-17 advantage in the third quarter flipped the lead back to the hosts, and the Lakers put the game away by winning the fourth quarter 31-18.
“I just felt like we lost our awareness,” Murray said. “We was doing a good job in the half court, just keeping bodies in front and making them hit tough shots, and our rotations were on point. I just felt the third quarter, you know, it goes both ways. Offensively, we didn’t move the ball enough. I had a few turnovers at the end of the quarter. And just transition, man, they just ran us. They just ran. Layup, layup, dunk, dunk, and we weren’t scoring on the other end.”
LeBron James, who passed Wilt Chamberlain for third in career field goals made with his third make of the game, led the Lakers with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Dennis Schroder added 21 points. Five other Lakers scored at least 10 points, and the hosts finished with a 25-12 edge in fast-break points.
“They’re a really good team,” Jokic said. “They are rebounding really well. They’re running the floor really well.”
Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points, while Jokic kept his double-double streak alive with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Monte Morris scored 16 off the bench, and Green finished with 14 and eight rebounds. Though his first start with the Nuggets didn’t end as hoped, there were positive takeaways from the first two quarters.
“We already got that confidence that we can play with the top teams in the league,” Green said. “It’s just we’ve got to finish these games out. We got to play a full 48 to get the win. We showed ourselves we can compete. We just didn’t put it together for 48 minutes.”
Denver is scheduled to return to action Saturday against the Kings in Sacramento.