Second-generation Air Force hockey player Keegan Mantaro is looking to help the Falcons wherever he can, whether it’s on the ice in a supporting role or with a timely scouting report.
Mantaro and the Falcons will host Niagara on Thursday and Friday. Six-foot-3, 205-pound freshman Dylan Mills is off to a strong start at Niagara, leading the team in scoring (one goal, four assists).
“He’ll stand in front of the net, get those dirty goals,” Mantaro, Mills’ teammate last year on the Sioux City Musketeers, said. “He’s got quick hands. Not the quickest skater, but he’s a goal scorer.”
The freshman defenseman, who has appeared in all four games for Air Force so far, has experience getting Mills out of the crease, even though his former teammate has six inches on him.
“Someone had to move him,” Mantaro said. “I’ll get him out of there. He won’t get anywhere near the net.”
Though a late growth spurt has eluded Mantaro — he takes it in stride, selecting “short” as the one word that describes him in his player bio — his Falcons pedigree is long. His father, Jason, played four years for the Falcons, leading the team in scoring his junior year and graduating in 1992.
“His picture’s up on the wall. I look up there every time,” Keegan said. “He taught me everything I know. He’s a huge part of who I am.”
After moving around for years, the family moved back to the area soon before Jason retired from the Air Force.
Jason’s former teammates were often around. Keegan sees one of them nearly daily — assistant coach Joe Doyle was a senior was his father was a freshman.
Keegan attended Lewis-Palmer and played for the Colorado Thunderbirds. He spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League, spending a season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints before being traded to the Musketeers. Sioux City won the Anderson Cup for the regular-season championship, but fell in five games to the Chicago Fire in the Clark Cup playoffs.
And eventually, the Falcons’ pull was strong.
“It lends a lot of credence to genetics,” coach Frank Serratore said. “It’s amazing how many good players have sons or daughters that are good players.”
Air Force graduated eight seniors before the season, and no area was hit harder than defense. That opens up opportunities for players like Mantaro.
Serratore said the staff has been showing him clips of graduated 5-foot-8 defenseman Dylan Abood, who captained the Falcons to the NCAA Tournament twice and won the national Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award in April.
“It’s up there for the taking,” Mantaro said. “Just got to battle in practice and be consistent.”