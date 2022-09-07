Air Force broke in two new starters in last week’s opener. One on offense, one on defense. Both with something in common with each other and a few other teammates.

Caleb Rillos, who started at tight end, is the son of Air Force graduates Matt and Brooke (Effland) Rillos. His dad played football and his mother was a volleyball standout.

Payton Zdroik at nose guard is the son of Daniel Zdroik and Kelly Fedel. Daniel played football under Fisher DeBerry at Air Force and Kelly was a swimmer.

This has become a common theme.

Slot receiver Dane Kinamon and linebacker Alec Mock both had fathers who played at the academy. Kinamon’s father, Chuck, was a teammate of coach Troy Calhoun in the 1980s, while Jason Mock played for the Falcons while Calhoun served as the team’s military coach while on active duty.

“I grew up in kind of an academy family,” said Kinamon, who had first-quarter touchdowns of 80 yards (through the air) and 71 yards (on the ground) that set the tone for the Falcons’ 48-17 victory over Northern Iowa. “We had Air Force football on the walls. I always knew I wanted to come here. Once I got here, it was everything I could have hoped for.”

The trend is about to continue, too. Alec Falk (son of Karl), Luke Maki (son of Terry) and Ripp Perez (son of Rob) have committed to the program.

“I told him, ‘Now that you chose Air Force, you’re going to have 100 dads.’" Karl Falk told The Gazette when Alec signed with the Falcons from Palmer Ridge in February. "They’re always going to be with you."

Calhoun pointed to advantages of being a second-generation cadet when it comes to an understanding of the lifestyle and opportunities beyond graduation.

“I think it can help,” Calhoun said. “Most of our guys don’t come from any kind of a military background, quite frankly. So, can there be a little bit more to the transition? Yeah, I guess you could say that.”

While some fathers have intentionally steered their sons to play at Air Force — Trey Taylor’s father, Tyree, who played at SMU, said he would strategically place letters from the Falcons atop his son’s stacks of recruiting letters — the fathers who played for the Falcons tried to stay neutral.

“He stayed out of it,” Alec Mock said of his father. “I made it clear I wanted it to be a personal decision and he did a good job of just supporting me and what I wanted to do.”

Mock said he came to his own decision on a visit after setting the team and its culture.

“He was ecstatic,” Mock said of his father’s reaction to his commitment. “He was really happy.”

Calhoun has prodded his former teammates on this subject before, noting that Kinamon may have received his athletic abilities from his mother and that in Alec Mock, he doesn’t see Jason, but “a guy whose a little more talented, a little bigger, runs better.”

It’s noteworthy, particularly this week, that Calhoun (a 1989 Air Force graduate) employs a staff of 15 assistants of whom nine are academy graduates. Three of the assistants played for Calhoun at Air Force, as did recruiting coordinator Kale Pearson, a former quarterback.

Perhaps some of this is natural, as Air Force has employed only two coaches for nearly four decades, with DeBerry leading from 1984 through 2006 and Calhoun since 2007.

Contrast that with Colorado, which is on its fifth coach since 2010. Current Buffs coach Karl Dorrell, a UCLA alumn, had some history with the team prior to being hired in 2020, as he served as an assistant in Boulder for six seasons in the 1990s. Dorrell’s current coaching staff includes just two Colorado graduates.

There are many ways to find success in college football, but what Air Force players consistently point to in their recent run, which includes 10-plus wins in their past two full seasons, is a culture built on continuity.

The Falcons are showing it’s easier to maintain such continuity when you can literally import it from in-house.