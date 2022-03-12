DENVER – Soft and careless was a concerning combination in the Denver Nuggets’ 127-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at Ball Arena.
The softness showed itself in Toronto’s 23 offensive rebounds that turned into a 30-11 advantage in second-chance points.
The carelessness was evident in Denver’s 19 turnovers. Toronto scored 31 more points off of giveaways.
“Who are you going to beat when you do that?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone asked after the delicate rebounding and recklessness with the ball accounted for nearly half of Toronto’s points. “That was the disappointing thing.”
Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 33 points for Toronto, and rookie Scottie Barnes added 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Reserve forward Chris Boucher added 21 points and 13 rebounds, nine of which came off the offensive glass, for the Raptors.
“It’s unacceptable. It’s not one guy. Yeah, Boucher had nine, but you can see everybody had a rebound or so,” Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said.
“We need to just do a better job than today.”
Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He finished 9 of 13 from the field after not attempting a shot in the fourth quarter.
“They did a good job of being really long, switching, showing a crowd. Even when he was open we were just unable or unwilling to get him the ball,” Malone said. “Obviously, he’s our best player, and we need him to take more than 13 shots.”
Bones Hyland scored 17 points and tied a career-high with seven assists. Will Barton III (16), and Jeff Green (13) also scored in double-figures for Denver. Barton, playing his first game back after missing a couple with an ankle sprain, was responsible for four turnovers, while Jokic and DeMarcus Cousins committed three apiece.
“It’s not one guy,” Jokic said. “It’s everybody.”
The Nuggets played without Aaron Gordon due to a foot sprain. Malone didn’t feel
“We have a lot of other guys that can go out there and rebound,” Malone said. “We have a lot of other guys that can go out there and take care of the ball.”
Jokic scored 10 of the Nuggets 25 first-quarter points, and Denver started the second quarter behind by three points. Monte Morris hit a driving layup in the final five seconds of the second quarter, cutting Toronto’s lead to 65-63 at halftime. The Raptors scored 15 of their points after grabbing 11 offensive rebounds in the first half.
“All five of us got to rebound,” Hyland said. “That was an emphasis in the locker room.”
Will Barton III hit a corner 3 that allowed the Nuggets to regain the lead early in the third. The Nuggets led by six to start the fourth quarter after Hyland drove and kicked to Austin Rivers for a 3 with eight seconds left in the third. It was Hyland’s last assist of the night.
“I just found my teammates, and they got themselves open for me to find them,” the rookie said.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to eight early in the fourth only for the Raptors to respond with a 28-8 run to take a 12-point lead inside of the final two minutes before Malone emptied the bench.
“Tonight, as a team collectively, we were soft. Tonight, as a team, we were careless. I just don’t like when teams come into our building and just outwork us,” Malone said.
“Losing is one thing, but when you get outworked and out-physicaled, that is a tough pill to swallow, at least for me.”
The Nuggets start a three-game road trip Monday in Philadelphia.