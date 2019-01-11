Air Force senior Tucker Bone was taken No. 20 overall in Friday's MLS SuperDraft by Seattle Sounders FC.
Bone, who's anticipating a spot in the Air Force's World Class Athlete Program that would allow him to train and play immediately after his May graduation, was in Chicago with many other draftees for the first two rounds of the draft.
After hearing his name called late in the first round, Bone, donning his dress blues, hugged his mother and started his professional career with a short video shared by MLS on Twitter.
"Sounders family, thank you so much for taking this shot on me. I can't wait to make you proud out on the field," Bone said in the clip.
"Really looking forward to the opportunity and to be able to accelerate team success."
He also had a message for those back at the academy after Bone scored 13 goals and added six assists as the Falcons advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
"Shout out to my guys back at the academy, love you boys," he said. "Can't wait to get back to see you and tell you about the experience."
The path for Air Force senior Tucker Bone to chase his professional soccer dreams is almost cleared.
Should Bone spend some time with Seattle's USL team early in his career, he could make another local appearance, as Sounders 2 is scheduled to play at Colorado Springs Switchbacks on June 8.