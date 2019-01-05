A former Colorado College football player stepped up to the mic to ask about the soon-to-be-built $39 million Edward J. Robson Arena, at a community meeting Saturday partially designed for easing concerns. On his mind: leg room, and CC hockey’s Division I status.
“Colorado College hockey is here to stay,” Associate AD for External Operations Scott Lowenberg responded. “This arena just makes it even more secure. This actually gives our program now a chance to win championships.”
There was immediate backlash following the news that the on-campus stadium’s capacity would be around 3,000, 4,750 less than the Tigers’ current home, The Broadmoor World Arena. The range expanded to 3,000 to 3,650, with the average scanned tickets per game from the last several years put at 2,800.
A few attendees asked about what should happen if tickets become more in-demand, like during the mid-2000s when Colorado College fielded two Hobey Baker winners.
Lowenberg referenced the many parking concerns coming from residents of the Old North End and noted that CC was “part of a community,” and that anything more than 4,000 seats would disrupt the community.
At this time, a potential parking garage — with a reported price tag of $7.2 million to $9.2 million — is not in the plans. Pre-existing lots and shuttles between downtown garages and the arena will be relied upon, with around 100 spots next to the arena.
The arena itself is now set to be built on the corner of Dale and Tejon streets, with retail space along Tejon. On the same lot, the standing 3D Arts building is being eyed as the site of a natatorium, with the time frame of 5 to 10 years referenced.
A few additional details were offered up. The new arena will include an academic center for athletes, and seats are set to be as large as fans have become accustomed to at The Broadmoor World Arena. CC will partner with National Governing Bodies and other groups to host other events during academic breaks. There is still no timetable for CC’s current on-campus ice rink, Honnen Arena, to be torn down.
The projected finish date remains 2021, with groundbreaking set for late 2019.
There are two more community meetings and workshops scheduled for the coming months.