Air Force football begins practice Friday, kicking off what figures to be a season at the crossroads.
For all the success the program has enjoyed under coach Troy Calhoun — nine bowl games in 11 seasons, two 10-win seasons, a trip to the Mountain West championship game — the broader picture tells a more ominous story after last year’s 5-7 season. The team is 40-42 against FBS teams over the past seven years. The defense last year gave up a nation-worst 5.9 yards per rush and this year’s schedule is stacked with six of last year’s top 20 running teams.
Nothing is going to get easier. In the Mountain Division, Colorado State figures to soon ride a recruiting tsunami triggered by its new stadium. Boise State is garnering undefeated talk. Craig Bohl has his imprint securely fastened to his program at Wyoming, and Utah State has returning talent primed for a breakout season.
Among service academies, Army shut out Air Force last year en route to its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in 21 years, while Navy continues to be the picture of consistency under Ken Niumatalolo.
So, the status quo isn’t good enough for the Falcons. Only improvement will allow this team to redirect its course.
Here’s what can happen in fall practice to aid that process:
Find skill position stability
There are those who say a team with two quarterbacks really has no quarterback. Well, Air Force has two quarterbacks. It also has about five tailbacks and at least four fullbacks. Now, it’s got to sort through them.
The conversation, of course, begins at quarterback. Arion Worthman figures to command the offense for a third straight season. But when asked about the advantages of such an experienced quarterback in June, Calhoun instead first mentioned Isaiah Sanders.
“I look at how well Isaiah (Sanders) played in the last game,” Calhoun said, referencing the junior’s 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Utah State. “Probably having a quarterback who has played, naturally there’s some confidence as long as the drive and the energy and the impetus is there to improve — which there is. Then it’s very helpful.”
At tailback, it’s anybody’s guess. Joseph Saucier, Kade Remsberg, Nolan Eriksen, Josh Stoner and Malik Miller will be in the mix until the trimming of the list begins — and assuming an incoming freshman doesn’t leap past the group.
At fullback, Parker Wilson returns from injury and will have to work to regain his starting spot. Taven Birdow, Cole Fagan, Colton Parton and converted tailback Christian Mallard will garner serious consideration.
Wide receiver, with returnees Marcus Bennett, Geraud Sanders, Jake Matkovich and incoming freshman David Cormier, is equally crowded.
Find run-stuffers on defense
Some of the defensive woes figure to fix themselves through the natural maturation process.
Last year’s unit had to replace 10 starters, including four players who spent time in NFL camps. This year’s unit loses only four starters. Also, the system figures to change under a new, as-yet unidentified defensive coordinator, and that will likely turn into a positive. For all the success former coordinator Steve Russ had, opponents cracked the code of his aggressive style and used the shotgun formation to disrupt the timing and angles.
And Air Force never adjusted.
Even Navy, which had operated exclusively under center under Niumatalolo, put its quarterback back in the gun and scored 48 points to squander a game in which the Falcons’ offense scored 45 points.
Personnel-wise, those to watch in camp include 320-pound nose guard Mosese Fifita, inside linebacker Kyle Johnson, defensive end Lakota Wills, hybrid linebacker/safety Kyle Floyd (who has shifted closer to the line from strong safety and will be able to force the action with more suddenness) and free safety Garrett Kauppila. There figures to be enough potential in that group — along with returnees defensive end Jordan Jackson, defensive linemen Micah Capra and Cody Gessler and defensive backs Jeremy Fejedelem and James Jones IV — to form a solid defense, if the scheme and talent can mesh.
Find the fire
The current situation isn’t entirely unique for the Falcons. In 2013 they went 2-10 and gave up 40 points per game. Things looked dire. But players from the 2014 team pointed to a renewed vigor in offseason workouts. That spilled into a spirited and physical fall camp. A 10-win season followed.
That’s what Air Force needs again — and a repeat of the deep sophomore class from that 2014 season wouldn’t hurt, either.
Talk among coaches has been to simplify some schemes to allow players to move faster. And cohesion on the offensive line figures to improve in the second season under coach Steed Lobotzke.
“We’re in a really good spot going into this next year to really attack our jobs at a pretty high level,” guard Griffin Landrum said. “I think we can make a good improvement.”
Of course, there are other areas that will need improvement and renewed effort or cohesion won’t be enough. A kicker is needed to replace all-time leading scorer Luke Strebel. Promising junior punter Charlie Scott will need to add consistency to his repertoire and a new tight end is needed.
It will be a tall order. And the Falcons will begin attempting to put it together on the practice field at 6 p.m. Friday.