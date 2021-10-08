Hadji Barry’s quest for a scoring record will have to wait for another day, but an entirely different kind of mark was set in a game involving Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday night.
In the second half of this 0-0 tie, Real Monarchs SLC sent 13-year-old Alex Kei into the match for his professional debut. At 13 years, 9 months and 9 days, Kei became the youngest player in USL Championship history.
Barry was looking to tie a USL record with his 25th goal. He remains at 24 through 28 appearances. He set the Switchbacks club record with his 15th goal in mid-August when 16 games remained on the schedule.
Colorado Springs now has four games remaining, the next coming on Wednesday at El Paso Locomotive FC. The second-place Switchbacks (12-7-10) trail El Paso (14-2-10) by six points in the Western Conference Mountain Division.
Real Monarchs SLC (4-18-7) made sure the Switchbacks left Zions Bank Stadium on Friday with no more than one point by sticking with a defensive approach through much of the game. Colorado Springs led 53-47% in possession time and took 12 shots, including three on goal.
Perhaps the best look from Colorado Springs came when Jose Torres, several yards outside the box, launched a shot that was redirected just over the crossbar.