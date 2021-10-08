Switchbacks

Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry gains possession of the ball during the first half Saturday against Rio Grande Valley FC at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Hadji Barry’s quest for a scoring record will have to wait for another day, but an entirely different kind of mark was set in a game involving Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday night.

In the second half of this 0-0 tie, Real Monarchs SLC sent 13-year-old Alex Kei into the match for his professional debut. At 13 years, 9 months and 9 days, Kei became the youngest player in USL Championship history.

Barry was looking to tie a USL record with his 25th goal. He remains at 24 through 28 appearances. He set the Switchbacks club record with his 15th goal in mid-August when 16 games remained on the schedule.

Colorado Springs now has four games remaining, the next coming on Wednesday at El Paso Locomotive FC. The second-place Switchbacks (12-7-10) trail El Paso (14-2-10) by six points in the Western Conference Mountain Division.

Real Monarchs SLC (4-18-7) made sure the Switchbacks left Zions Bank Stadium on Friday with no more than one point by sticking with a defensive approach through much of the game. Colorado Springs led 53-47% in possession time and took 12 shots, including three on goal.

Perhaps the best look from Colorado Springs came when Jose Torres, several yards outside the box, launched a shot that was redirected just over the crossbar.

