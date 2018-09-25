In two straight games, Air Force has come up with an out-of-nowhere special teams play in the fourth quarter to turn a long-shot comeback bid into a nail-biting finish.
Only, these plays didn’t materialize out of nowhere.
At Florida Atlantic, it was a Garrett Kauppila blocked punt that was recovered by Lakota Wills that brought the Falcons within six points in the final minute.
At Utah State it was linebacker Chris Musselman ripping the ball from Utah State kick returner Savon Scarver and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown, completing a sequence that saw Air Force score 15 points in 13 seconds to get within three.
The Falcons (1-2, 0-1 Mountain West) ultimately lost both games, but the competition is now on to become the next to make one of those game-changing plays.
“We’re all trying to be that guy,” said linebacker Blake Dailey, who plays on the punt and kickoff coverage teams, “try to impact the game however we can.”
Air Force also has an interception return for a touchdown from linebacker Kyle Johnson in the opener, giving it non-offensive touchdowns in all three games this season.
This is the kind of difference-making play Air Force, like most teams, has always intended to make.
When it comes to blocking kicks, it has a long history of success. The Falcons have blocked 35 kicks in 12 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun, including five punts in the past 25 games.
In an ongoing attempt to extract more turnovers, the team has put added emphasis in August on trying to strip the ball free.
Musselman’s forced turnover resulted from a strip after the returner was stood up, but not yet brought down, by the defense. It was the second takeaway in the game for the Air Force defense at Utah State and fifth of the season. Last year it took the Falcons six games to produce five turnovers.
“Any time as a defensive player you see the ball out, your confidence just kind of goes through the roof,” defensive tackle Micah Capra said. “You get wide-eyed.”
Those big plays haven’t made the difference in an outcome yet, but Air Force has a taste of how to get the ball free and how to block a kick, and it wants more.
“The more we practice it,” Dailey said, “the more it’s going to show up in games.”