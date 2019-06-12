Colorado College product Jaden Schwartz had two assists for the St. Louis Blues as the visitors knocked off the Boston Bruins, 4-1, in Game 7 of the finals to clinch the Stanley Cup.
It was hardly a nail-biter as the Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first period and built a 4-0 lead before the Bruins responded with 2:10 left in the game.
The Blues were dead last in the NHL in January. Now St. Louis has its first Stanley Cup title.
Former Colorado Avalanche player Ryan O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs.
Schwartz put his name on the Cup for the first time. He played two seasons for the Tigers from 2010-2012. He made a sizable donation toward the school’s under-construction Edward J. Robson Arena.
He became the second player in NHL history to score a natural hat trick in a series-clinching game earlier in the postseason.