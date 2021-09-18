FOOTBALL
Mesa Ridge 35, Widefield 0
At Mesa Ridge: A lopsided first half set the tone for Mesa Ridge's latest win over Widefield.
The Grizzlies scored 21 points in the opening stanza. They also held the Gladiators to 160 total yards and forced a pair of turnovers. The win moved Mesa Ridge to 2-2 and ended its two-game losing streak.
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 7, Smoky Hill 0
At Smoky Hill: Six players notched a goal as Liberty topped Smoky Hill on Saturday.
The win ended a stretch for the Lancers that saw them drop two games and tie another. Their scoring output was a team high this season.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 1, Denver East 0 (OT)
Thomas MacLaren 6, Colorado Springs School 2
James Irwin 2, Sierra 1
Liberty 5, Discovery Canyon 0
Pueblo Central 5, Palmer 2
SOFTBALL
Pueblo West 9, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Pueblo West senior Jennifer Keck made quick work of Liberty Saturday. From the circle, she tossed a complete game and allowed only one unearned run while scattering eight hits.
The Lancers also went down on strikes 10 times in the game to move their record to 2-10.
Sierra 17, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Freshman Marisa Reyes stole the show in Sierra's doubleheader.
Across two games, she allowed only one earned run and struck out 16 Harrison hitters. The first-year starter also allowed only one hit, with the second of the two games serving as a three-inning, no-hitter.
Elizabeth 10, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth tacked on seven runs in the second inning to set up a mercy-rule win.
The victory moved the Cardinals to 11-3. They've also outscored opponents by exactly 100 runs through 14 games.
Discovery Canyon at Pueblo Central 7, Discovery Canyon 6
Lakewood 11, Vista Ridge 1
Sierra 19, Harrison 1
James Irwin 17, Gunnison 16
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 2, Riverdale Ridge 0
At Liberty: Liberty senior Tierney Barlow led the way for the Lancers Saturday.
She tallied a team-high 10 kills and added a service ace, too. Barlow also racked up a team-high 10 digs.
The Lancers went a perfect 4-0 at Woodland Park's tournament, moving their season record to 8-1.
Woodland Park 2, Denver North 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park senior Grace McClintock added to a solid day at the Panthers' hosted tournament with a team-high seven kills against Denver North.
The Panthers moved to 6-6 with a 3-1 showing in the tournament.
Denver East 2, Doherty 0
Columbine 2, Doherty 1
Liberty 2, Steamboat Springs 0
Flatirons Academy 2, Evangelical Christian Academy 1
Woodland Park 2, Standley Lake 0
Berthoud 3, Palmer 0
Liberty 2, Denver North 0
Alamosa 3, St. Mary’s 0
Liberty 2, Woodland Park 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Air Academy Kadet Invitational
At Air Academy: Palmer Ridge tallied a win in the boys bracket, while the girls side was taken by Douglas County on Saturday.
Leading the Bears was individual winner, junior Jake Bach. Vanguard freshman, Nadhia Campos, was able to take home the win for the girls.
Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Mesa Ridge senior Elizabeth Carlos and Manitou Springs senior Henry Ilyasova both notched varsity wins Saturday.
Ilyasova's win came by nearly 30 seconds as his team finished second behind Rampart. The hosting Trojans took the win on the girls side.