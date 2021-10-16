FOOTBALL
Mesa Ridge 49, Coronado 7
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge had its way Saturday.
The Grizzlies put up 21 points in the third quarter to match their first-half total. It wasn't until the fourth stanza that Coronado was able to put up a touchdown. It was a nice bounce back for a Mesa Ridge team that had lost two straight coming in.
Montrose 42, Vista Ridge 28
At Vista Ridge: Montrose has been a southern Colorado killer lately.
The Indians bested Palmer Ridge two weeks ago before topping another top area team Saturday. Vista Ridge moved to 5-2 with the loss, but has Ponderosa and Palmer Ridge left on its schedule — two matchups that could elevate the Wolves to a top club, or halt their ascension.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 10, Front Range Christian 0
At Fountain Valley: Jordan Nunez can't be stopped for the Danes. The freshman put in three more goals Saturday to extend his season total to 18.
Fountain Valley had seven scorers, including Nunez. Sophomore Julian Swett also netted a pair.
Pueblo County at Canon City 4, Pueblo County 2
James Irwin 4, Manitou Springs 1
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Harrison 2
Liberty 4, Cheyenne Mountain 3
SOFTBALL (Regionals)
Castle View 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Fossil Ridge 12, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
Pueblo South 16, Coronado 1
Lutheran 15, Sand Creek 0
Falcon 11, Pueblo East 1
D'Evelyn 10, Falcon 0
Elizabeth 7, Air Academy 5
Chaparral 8, Vista Ridge 4
Mountain Vista 16, Vista Ridge 0
Brush 12, James Irwin 2
University 11, Sierra 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Peak to Peak 2
Lamar 3, James Irwin 0