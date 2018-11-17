CLASS 4A
No. 9 Skyline 21, No. 1 Pine Creek 20
At Skyline: It was a game of inches.
Less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Pine Creek quarterback Gavin Herberg tosses up a 24-yard touchdown to Daniel Bone for a would-be game-tying score — but the point-after attempt is missed, giving Skyline a one-point lead with plenty of time left on the clock.
Later after the Eagles put up a defensive stand and with less than 2:30 to play, Herberg keeps on fourth and 10, and runs for 9 yards before losing the football, which was recovered by Skyline.
Upset complete.
Star running back David Moore III appeared in the third quarter of Saturday's game after sustaining a fractured elbow last week.
Pine Creek's Max Lofy had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the first half.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Limon 36, No. 4 CSCS 0
At Limon: Colorado Springs Christian trailed Limon 17-0 at halftime before the Badgers opened it up in the second half, ending CSCS' historic season.
The Lions finish the season 10-2.
8-MAN
No. 5 Hoehne 50, No. 8 Pikes Peak Christian 8
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Farmers opened up in the second quarter, scoring 22 to gain a hefty 28-point lead at halftime.
Pikes Peak Christian managed to score a 2-yard touchdown by Hudson Grant and a pass from Jackson Throne to Grant for a conversion in the third. But at that point Hoehne had all-but punched its ticket to the 8-man championship.
Pikes Peak Christian ends the year 10-2.
