AUTO RACING
8 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice
9:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying
11 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, final practice
1 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200
4:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying
BASEBALL
Noon — MLB — San Diego at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox
5 p.m. — FS1 — Angels at Indians
5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — Senior League World Series, championship game
8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers
BASKETBALL
9 a.m. — ESPN2 — NBA Africa Game 2018, Team Africa vs. Team World, at Pretoria, South Africa.
1 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Liberty (WNBA)
BOXING
3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Premier Champions, Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights
5:30 p.m. — FOX — Premier Champions, Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights
8 p.m. — HBO — Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
DRAG RACING
8 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Seattle (taped)
FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN & NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio
GOLF
5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round
9 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England
10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio
Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round
Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round (taped)
2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round
4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes
3 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — FX — UFC 227, prelims
SOCCER
Noon — ESPN — International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais
2 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United
4 p.m. — ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus
6 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona
6 p.m. — CW — OKC Energy FC at Switchbacks
7 p.m. — ALT — L.A. Galaxy at Rapids
8 p.m. — FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro
SOFTBALL
2 p.m. — ESPNEWS — Junior League World Series, championship game
TENNIS
2 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, first semifinal
8 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, second semifinal
Sunday, Aug. 5
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. — FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Continental Tire Road Race Showcase
1 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen
BADMINTON
3 p.m — NBC-SN — World Badminton Championships (taped)
BASEBALL
11 a.m. — TBS — Angels at Indians
12:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers
2 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland
2:35 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers
6 p.m. — ESPN — Yankees at Red Sox
7 p.m. — ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 World Series, championship game
BASKETBALL
2 p.m. — NBA — Mystics at Wings (WNBA)
5 p.m. — NBA — Mercury at Sparks (WNBA)
DRAG RACING
2 p.m. — FOX — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, finals
FRISBEE
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, women’s final
GOLF
5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round
9:30 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round
10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round
Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round
Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, final round, at Natadola, Fiji (taped)
2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, final round
4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Alydar Stakes
SOCCER
5:20 a.m. — FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Mexico vs. Brazil, at Dinan/Lehon, France
8:20 a.m. — FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. England, at Dinan/Lehon, France
8:20 a.m. — FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, New Zealand vs. Netherlands, at Vannes, France
11:20 a.m. — FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, France vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France
4 p.m. — FS1 — MLS, Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls
7 p.m. — FS1 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Leon
SOFTBALL
Noon — ESPN — Senior League World Series, championship game
TENNIS
1 p.m. — ESPN2 — World TeamTennis, Finals
3 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, final