AUTO RACING

8 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice

9:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying

11 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, final practice

1 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200

4:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying

BASEBALL

Noon — MLB — San Diego at Chicago Cubs

2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox

5 p.m. — FS1 — Angels at Indians

5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — Senior League World Series, championship game

8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers

BASKETBALL

9 a.m. — ESPN2 — NBA Africa Game 2018, Team Africa vs. Team World, at Pretoria, South Africa.

1 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Liberty (WNBA)

BOXING

3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Premier Champions, Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights

5:30 p.m. — FOX — Premier Champions, Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights

8 p.m. — HBO — Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

DRAG RACING

8 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Seattle (taped)

FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN & NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio

GOLF

5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round

9 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England

10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio

Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round

Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round (taped)

2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round

4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes

3 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — FX — UFC 227, prelims

SOCCER

Noon — ESPN — International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United

4 p.m. — ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus

6 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona

6 p.m. — CW — OKC Energy FC at Switchbacks

7 p.m. — ALT — L.A. Galaxy at Rapids

8 p.m. — FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro

SOFTBALL

2 p.m. — ESPNEWS — Junior League World Series, championship game

TENNIS

2 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, first semifinal

8 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, second semifinal

Sunday, Aug. 5

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. — FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Continental Tire Road Race Showcase

1 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen

BADMINTON

3 p.m — NBC-SN — World Badminton Championships (taped)

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — TBS — Angels at Indians

12:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers

2 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at L.A. Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland

2:35 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers

6 p.m. — ESPN — Yankees at Red Sox

7 p.m. — ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 World Series, championship game

BASKETBALL

2 p.m. — NBA — Mystics at Wings (WNBA)

5 p.m. — NBA — Mercury at Sparks (WNBA)

DRAG RACING

2 p.m. — FOX — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, finals

FRISBEE

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, women’s final

GOLF

5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round

9:30 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, final round

10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round

Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, final round

Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, final round, at Natadola, Fiji (taped)

2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, final round

4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Alydar Stakes

SOCCER

5:20 a.m. — FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Mexico vs. Brazil, at Dinan/Lehon, France

8:20 a.m. — FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. England, at Dinan/Lehon, France

8:20 a.m. — FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, New Zealand vs. Netherlands, at Vannes, France

11:20 a.m. — FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, France vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France

4 p.m. — FS1 — MLS, Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls

7 p.m. — FS1 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Leon

SOFTBALL

Noon — ESPN — Senior League World Series, championship game

TENNIS

1 p.m. — ESPN2 — World TeamTennis, Finals

3 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, final