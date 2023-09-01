Finally, answers. Or, at the very least, a clearer understanding of which questions remain.

Air Force opens the 2023 football season at 11 a.m. Saturday in an under-construction Falcon Stadium against Robert Morris. These institutions are conference foes in hockey, but have proven recently to be leagues apart in football.

The Falcons won 10 games for the third consecutive full season last year. They had, statistically speaking, the best defense in college football and the nation’s best running game.

The Colonials were 0-11 in 2022 and ranked last among FCS programs in scoring offense and were 97th in scoring defense.

Air Force has won all 26 games it has played against FCS teams, including a 16-0 mark under coach Troy Calhoun with an average score of 48-14.

But while this Parents Weekend game doesn’t figure to provide much in the way of a competitive game, it will be a chance to see where the Falcons stand on some of their issues that have been resolved since the 2022 season wrapped.

And that doesn’t simply mean who will fill the gaps in the lineup.

“I want to see how well we communicate, actually, when stuff’s on the line,” nickel back Camby Goff said. “You can kind of see it through fall camp, but at the same time it’s a little different in the game. Just how exact with our communication are we? So that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing for us.”

Added senior center Thor Paglialong, “It’s just exciting seeing some of the guys I’ve played with since I went to the prep school, seeing them get a chance to go out there and compete. But it’s just like any other opening day, we’re taking just the same precautions and everyone’s confident that they can go out there and do their part of the job.”

There are some lineup questions, too. One starting offensive linemen graduated, another is out with an injury and another is no longer with the team. So those gaps must be addressed. Two spots on the defensive front – one from injury, one from graduation – have opened. Both cornerback positions came open unexpectedly in the offseason. The top wide receiver graduated and the returning tight end is injured.

Then, the two big ones. The nation’s leading rusher, Brad Roberts, is now serving on active duty in Florida and three-year starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels is an assistant coach at the prep school.

Roberts’ role may go to Emmanuel Michel, who received a green light from the NCAA this to return a week after taking a turnback, but his immediate availability is yet another question.

At quarterback, Air Force has remained silent about the starter, listing Zac Larrier and Jensen Jones as potential starters on the game-week depth chart.

“It’s not like baseball where you feel obligated to declare an opening day starter,” coach Troy Calhoun said.

The personnel decisions will make themselves known when the starters run on the field, but the most unsettled spots figure to remain fluid for the first few weeks.

Calhoun has made comparisons between this team and his Falcons’ squad from 2013 that lost several key contributors and plummeted to 2-10. That team, however, was coming off a 6-7 season and had been 13-13 in the previous two years.

This one was 10-3 last year and 20-6 over the past two.

“I’d say we have a great culture, the way older guys teach the younger guys and set that example for them and just keep going,” linebacker Alec Mock said of the program.

This season will likely fall somewhere between that worst-case scenario and the best-case hopes that have accompanied the team’s lofty expectations (the Mountain West media picked the Falcons second in the conference).

It's unclear how much of that Robert Morris will help to reveal.

One thing is certain, the Falcons are eager to get it going.

“I’m so excited,” safety Trey Taylor said.