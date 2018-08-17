Just three years ago the Sand Creek football team slumped through a winless season.
Since then, the Scorpions have won just two games.
But in 2018, Sand Creek has a new look and a new coach ready to embark on a new chapter.
Although coach Ricky Lobato is not totally new to the program — he was the running backs and special teams coach under David Ramirez in 2016 — he’s ready to bring a new mentality and scheme to the Sand Creek program. But he said a part of the puzzle this season is the investment in stadium upgrades.
The school is in the midst of giving the football stadium a facelift, with new turf and a new track set to be completed in the next few weeks.
“The kids are really jazzed about the new field and the turfed field house, and it’s something they’re really buying into and they’re excited to get out there,” Lobato said. “It’s all about trying to stay positive, have as much fun as we can, and have kids come here and be proud to be a Sand Creek Scorpion.”
The school also put turf down in a field house next to the stadium for teams to train indoors.
“The biggest thing is just trying to stay competitive. We just need to move to being more competitive and then we can move to being a winning football program,” Lobato said. “I’m really trying to turn it into a more family program, a brotherhood, and really get these kids to look out for one another and trust each other.”
Lobato expects seniors Daxton Dawson and Xavion Paggett to make an impact this season.
“Dawson will be great on the offensive and defensive side, and Paggett has shown up to almost every preseason thing and he’s a true leader on the field,” Lobato said.
Lobato’s new scheme highlights Sand Creek’s speed, running more options — a change from the last two years under Ramirez — but he said his players have adapted quickly and are enjoying the new pace.
“They actually picked it up really quick, implementing in the summertime, just giving them some plays here and there and now they’re getting tired of it because we run it so much,” Lobato said. “We are just trying to play fast and just run them as much as we can.”