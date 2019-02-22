Dave Pilipovich doesn’t need the sign in his office to remind him of the task at hand for Air Force.
“Never a layup,” reads the sign in honor of one of Pilipovich’s favorite sayings from his former boss, Tommy Amaker, sure does provide an apt description of San Jose State’s pending trip on Saturday to Clune Arena .
And a fair warning.
“They’re well coached,” Pilipovich said. “They’re on the verge. They have good players. It just hasn’t happened yet.”
If ever there were a layup in Mountain West play, it’s a home game against the Spartans (3-22, 0-13 MW). But that’s never the case for Air Force, not even against this opponent that has finished last in four of its five years in the conference and is embedded in the cellar again this year.
The Falcons needed double-overtime — and Chris Joyce’s game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds — to beat San Jose State 73-71 on Jan. 26.
Had Joyce’s shot not fallen, the Falcons would be 2-4 against San Jose State over the past six meetings.
The Spartans have a distinct height advantage, with four players 6-foot-9 or taller averaging at least 15 minutes per game in conference action. The Falcons play no regulars taller than 6-7.
Pilipovich said that height bothered the Falcons (11-15, 6-8) the first time, particularly on offense as San Jose State packed into a tight zone defense. Air Force launched a program-record 47 3s – missing a record 36 — as it couldn’t work the ball inside. The hope this time around is that ball movement on the perimeter will create seams in the zone that can be used to create an inside-out approach. Of course, that was also the plan last time.
So, no, this is no layup.
But this is a game the Falcons would really, really like to have. They’ll honor Pervis Louder — the lone remaining member of his class on the team — with a Senior Day presentation before the game. A victory, following Wednesday’s 64-61 road upset of Fresno State, could vault the Falcons into sixth place as it heads into a week off before the regular-season’s final three games.
And, a win would give the Falcons seven victories in Mountain West play, a feat it has accomplished just once in the past 10 seasons. Pilipovich’s teams have finished 6-12 three times since, but that seventh victory has proved elusive since he led the squad to an 8-8 mark in 2012-13, his first full season.
Much is at stake, and Air Force enters the game as 13-point favorites. Of course, it was a 13-point underdog early this week and came out of Fresno State with a win.
The Falcons know anything can happen; even if it hasn’t happened yet this season for San Jose State.
“It worries you,” Pilipovich said.
“They’re due for one. We’ve got to come out early and put our stamp on it, dictate how we’re going to play. Otherwise, if you allow teams like that to stay in the game you never know what might happen.”