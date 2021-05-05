The game, if not the result, was memorable for Alex Newhook.
The forward, 20, centered the second line Wednesday for the Colorado Avalanche in his NHL debut. He played 13:20 on a line with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky and was plus-one.
His team fell 3-2 after surrendering a two-goal lead in San Jose.
Newhook signed with the Avalanche after his sophomore season with Boston College before going on a scoring tear (five goals, four assists) in his first eight professional games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL).
He joined the Avalanche on a five-game road swing.
The first few days of the trip were spent looking at film. Newhook learned he’d make his first appearance in an Avalanche sweater early Wednesday.
Newhook said friends and family in his native Newfoundland would be staying up late to watch the West Coast game.
“You kind of dream of this day. I’ve been dreaming of it my whole life,” Newhook said.
“It’s been great so far. Trying to take it all in.”
It got off to a promising start. After a scoreless first period, Tyson Jost corralled a Patrik Nemeth rebound and in one fluid motion, shifted to his backhand and roofed the puck.
Just before the Avalanche opened up a 2-0 lead, Philipp Grubauer (30 saves) made a close-range stop on Noah Gregor.
Conor Timmins shook the puck loose and the Avalanche went off on an odd-man rush in the other direction. Kadri set up Burakovsky, who scored in his third straight game.
The Sharks gave the Avalanche something to think about during the period break, taking advantage of poor coverage. Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane took off alone and Hertl scored with 13 seconds left in the second period. Hertl later tied the game.
“It was just a small breakdown here and there and they capitalized on it, honestly,” defenseman Jacob MacDonald said.
“We kind of let them hang around a little too long and it came back to bite us.”
The Avalanche were being outshot 10-1 in the third period when Erik Karlsson scored out of a flurry of power-play activity in front of Grubauer, who had dropped his stick behind the net.
Newhook’s first NHL shot on goal was a wrist shot from the faceoff circle.
Josef Korenar (30 saves) gloved it.
Newhook got 1:13 of power-play time and won 44 percent of his faceoffs.
“I thought he was pretty good. Competitive, made some smart puck plays...didn’t have any turnovers,” Bednar said.
“I thought that line was pretty good.”