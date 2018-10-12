Final: San Diego State 21, Air Force 17.Aztecs have won 8 straight in this series. This one might hurt the worst for AFA, which loses QB Donald Hammond III and came inches shy of making the tackle that would have changed the game.— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) October 13, 2018
---
SAN DIEGO. Delays. Delays everywhere.
The career of Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III may be delayed after a first-quarter injury left him leaving the field in the back of a cart.
This game was delayed by lightning, a stoppage of 1 hour, 7 minutes that marked the fifth Falcons’ game halted in that manner since the beginning of last season.
And the first half dragged on for just 8 seconds too long for Air Force’s liking, enough time for San Diego State to block a punt and score a go-ahead touchdown.
That play was the difference as The Gazette went to press after the third quarter with the Aztecs trailing 14-9 late Friday night.
Air Force started the game as it so often has, giving up the game’s first touchdown for the ninth straight contest against FBS competition after San Diego State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) roared down the field in three plays after the opening kickoff sailed out of bounds.
After that, the defenses dominated.
Air Force’s first points came on a safety from sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, who sacked quarterback Ryan Agnew.
The Falcons (2-3, 0-2) then coaxed the game’s first turnover on a Jeremy Fejedelem interception in the end zone. They turned that into points thanks to a 42-yard run from Cole Fagan and a 13-yard touchdown run from Ronald Cleveland.
It looked like the Falcons would take that 9-7 lead into the locker room until they faced a fourth-and-1 with about 20 seconds remaining in the half at their 36. Punter Charlie Scott couldn’t handle the snap, then had his punt blocked by Kaelin Himphill and returned for a touchdown by Trenton Thompson.
The status of Hammond was unknown at press time. He was running to his right when he was awkwardly tackled and stayed down. He left the field with help of trainers and was examined in a medical privacy tent on the sidelines before being taken by cart into the locker room. The sophomore had ignited Air Force’s offense over the past two games but made it through less than one full quarter before leaving with the injury on Friday.
Isaiah Sanders replaced him and ran for 41 yards on 11 carries and went 3-of-7 passing for 10 yards through three quarters.