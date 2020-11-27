1
The number of previous meetings between Colorado and San Diego State. The Buffaloes won the lone matchup, 34-14, in 2002.
3
The number of points Colorado is favored by, according to oddsshark.com. If the line holds, it would be the first time this season the Buffaloes are favored to win.
29
Carries per game for Colorado’s Jarek Broussard. At 5.31 yards per carry, the sophomore is over 300 rushing yards through two games.
44
Roughly the number of hours from when the Colorado vs. San Diego State game was announced to its scheduled 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
113
Yards per game for Greg Bell, SDSU’s lead running back, through five games. Bell has scored in each game and rushed for more than 150 yards in two different games. Bell rushed for 104 yards against Colorado back in 2018 when he played for Nebraska.
741
The extra miles San Diego State will travel to Boulder after the Aztecs’ scheduled game at Fresno State was called off.