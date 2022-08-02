SAN DIEGO • The Padres' newest additions haven't made their way to San Diego yet.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell, acquired in a mega-deal on Tuesday morning, will soon be joining the Padres as they gear up to battle the Dodgers in a playoff race. San Diego, though, didn't need the extra help to get past the Rockies.

In the first game, a makeup of the lockout-canceled March date, the Padres steamrolled over the Rockies, taking it 13-5. They won the second game 3-2.

Bud Black ejected

The Rockies had the early lead in the matinee, after Randal Grichuk hit just his second road home run of the year. The Padres, though, tied them in the fourth and never looked back. Starter Ryan Feltner, called up as the 27th man, pitched 3⅔, giving up eight hits and three runs. Jake Bird and Ty Blach didn't fare much better, each giving up four runs.

Rockies manager Bud Black was ejected in the fifth, after arguing the call on a review. The Padres had challenged a play, and, after the call was overturned, Black came out to question the decision, something that is essentially automatic call for being kicked off. Black said after the game that he hopes that rule is amended in the offseason, as he would have liked an explanation from the umpires.

Closer in the nightcap

The second game was much closer, as the two were tied 2-2 at the end of six. Ryan McMahon drove in the first run in the top of the first with a RBI double. José Iglesias scored the second on a balk.

The Padres, though, got right back, scoring a pair of their own in the bottom of the first. They drove Rockies' starter José Ureña out after four, and Austin Gomber, now converted to a long reliever, came out to fill up some innings.

"A little erratic with the command," Black said of Ureña. "Some early walks came back to bite him. It looked like the ball was moving a lot, couldn't command the movement. ... wasn't pounding the strike zone like we saw in his first couple starts"

The score remained tied until the bottom of the ninth, when Trent Grisham hit a walk-off homer to give the Padres the win.

"Grisham has some power," Black said. "That looked like a little cuter-slider that didn't quite get down, didn't quite get in."