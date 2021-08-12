Before a day game on Father’s Day in early June, interim general manager Bill Schmidt leaned over the dugout railing as he surveyed the festivities happening in front of him.

There was Brendan Rodgers, posing with his parents by home plate, and Charlie Blackmon in the dugout, shielding his newborn daughter from the sun. Schmidt, removed from the action but keeping an eye on everything, watched as the players he drafted and were developed by the Rockies’ system interacted with their families.

The Rockies are close, Schmidt remarked that day. They just have to figure out how to win on the road, he added.

Yet, two months later, not much has changed.

Sure, their last road trip was their best of the season, when they went 4-6 on their 11 day adventure through southern California. Most teams, though, wouldn’t be proud of that. And this current trip has exposed an even bigger problem: their lack of depth and power.

Playing without Rodgers (hand contusion) and Raimel Tapia (sprained toe) for the third game in a row, the Rockies’ put together one of their worst performances of the season on Thursday night. They had just three hits, as the Giants shut them out 7-0 in the first of a four-game series.

"Tonight was their night," manager Bud Black said. "We didn’t have a lot of hard contact."

The statistics keep getting uglier. It’s the 15th time this season the Rockies have been shut out, all on the road, the most in the Majors and the highest number in franchise history. They’ve also been held to five or fewer hits in 14 of those games, the most since the 1972 Texas Rangers. If the season were to end today, the disparity between their home record (38-21) and road record (13-43) would be the largest in history.

CJ Cron, Connor Joe and Ryan McMahon had the only hits on Thursday, a familiar list from the day before in Houston, when they summoned only five total hits. It reiterated what needs to be at the top of their offseason checklist: they need a big bat, and they needed it yesterday.

The Giants, meanwhile, racked up six of their seven runs in the fourth inning as they drove Germán Márquez to an early exit. Márquez, who has emerged as the leader of the only reliable position group for the Rockies’, has had trouble against the Giants, particularly at Oracle Park. He has a 12.3 ERA in his four starts against their division rival this year.

"I'm really not sure," Márquez said when asked why the Giants give him so much trouble. "I go in there with a good game game plan every time."