The offseason call Darrin Chiaverini made to Colorado’s quarterback-turned-safety, Sam Noyer, ended up being the first of many conversations between the two heading into the 2020 season.
Noyer, who moved to safety for the 2019 season after being recruited as a quarterback and serving as a backup his first few seasons in Boulder, had entered the transfer portal and considered other options for his final year of eligibility. Then, Chiaverini, who had recently been promoted to offensive coordinator by first-year coach Karl Dorrell, reached out.
“When I got that call when he wanted me to come back here, he told me the offense we were going to run, and I feel like it did suit me really well,” Noyer said Friday after it was announced he would be the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback for the season-opener. “I think that we have a lot of things going in that kind of correlate to my style of play. I think that you’re going to see that.”
While Noyer is expected to take the first snaps against UCLA, Colorado’s coach said Tyler Lytle, the runner up, will be included in the rotation at some point.
“I want Tyler to get some time in the game,” Dorrell said. “We’ll figure out when that is, but he’s deserving. Like I said, it was a really, really close competition.”
Dorrell added that it was a quarterback battle unlike most others. Typically, he would have spring ball and a full fall camp to assess his talent instead of a shortened preseason. With Game 1 rapidly approaching, the coach met with Chiaverini and quarterback coach Danny Langsdorf to reach their decision.
“The season is upon us. We play in about a week’s time,” Dorrell said. “Sam, we felt that he, operationally, is just a little bit better at this point in this time.”
Noyer said that Lytle, a junior who was listed as Steven Montez’s backup after last spring, handled the news well. The starter expected they would continue to prepare together and push the other.
“I wouldn’t say anything was awkward. I think he took it like a man,” Noyer said. “Like I said, he’s preparing like he’s going to be the guy, and I want that. I want that competition throughout the season.”
After moving to safety midway through last year’s fall camp, Noyer said he feels the experience playing defense gives him a better understanding of defensive principles and could help him identify different things as a quarterback. He plans to have a few more conversations with Chiaverini to iron out their future plans.
“I didn’t know I was going to be a Buff again, so there was a time I didn’t think this was possible, but I’m just glad I made the decision to come back here and things worked out. Now, I got to go prove it,” Noyer said.
“I told him when I got the job, I said ‘Hey, look. I want to sit down with you and I want to know exactly what you’re thinking on this down and this play.’ I told him that, and we had some conversations and discussions. And we’re going to have a lot more this upcoming week.”