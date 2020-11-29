4
Broncos quarterbacks who were unavailable for the game. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19, while Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles (practice squad) were ruled out for protocol reasons after being exposed to Driskel while not wearing masks. This left no quarterbacks on the roster.
6
First downs for the Broncos (including just one in the first half). It was the fewest in a game for Denver. Over the past 14 years the only team with fewer in a game was the Bears in a loss to Carolina on Oct. 22, 2017.
9
Games in NFL history in which a team completed one or zero passes while throwing multiple interceptions, as Denver did Sunday with one completion and two interceptions. The last time was the Ryan Leaf-led Chargers in a loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 20, 1998.
12
Net passing yards for the Broncos after a 1-yard sack was subtracted from the lone 13-yard completion. That marks the lowest total for the franchise since Denver netted 1 passing yard in a 14-10 victory at Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, 1983 — John Elway’s rookie debut
27
Games in NFL history in which a team completed exactly one pass. Nineteen of those occurred during or before 1955. Only two had occurred since 1981 (San Diego in 1998; San Francisco in 2004) prior to Sunday.
58
Yardage on a career-long field goal from Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, which helped the Broncos continue a streak of avoiding shutouts in all 465 games they’ve played in Denver.
112
Total yards for the Broncos, the fewest in a game in team history. Only eight teams (aside from Cleveland) have had games with that figure or fewer this century. The Browns have done it five times in that span.
251
Pass attempts for Kendall Hinton while at Wake Forest prior to switching to receiver as a senior. In his career he was 133-for-251 passing with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He hadn’t thrown a pass in a game in 768 days.