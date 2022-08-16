When Trey Taylor instructs his younger teammates, he is not only imparting wisdom as the most experienced player in the secondary.
He’s also preparing for a future career.
“I’ve talked about it a lot with my family already, even with it far away,” the junior Air Force safety said. “If I ever got the opportunity to coach, I would not hesitate. I love coaching.
“I love seeing people develop. To be able to be in the actual coach role would be even cooler.”
That works out nicely because Air Force will rely on Taylor to serve as a leader in a secondary that has seen as much turnover as any position group on the team.
It’s strange that Taylor is already in this position, given that only 11 months ago he had yet to play a college game.
The Dallas-area native had emerged as a likely starter in the secondary in the spring of his freshman season, but spring practice ended just as a global pandemic began. Taylor was among the players to miss the 2020 season on turnback. Then, as he was finally set to debut last year, an illness knocked him out for the first three games.
“It was disheartening,” Taylor said of the start of the 2021 season, which included a 49-45 loss to Utah State that ended up deciding the Mountain West’s Mountain Division championship. “I couldn’t work out, couldn’t even breathe well at times.”
His health returned and Taylor debuted on Sept. 25 in a dominant 31-7 victory over Florida Atlantic. The Owls, who averaged 248.5 yards per game through the air passed for just 78 yards with Taylor at safety.
Taylor went on to lead Air Force with 62 tackles, including a sack. He intercepted a pass, broke up five more and forced a fumble.
Coach Troy Calhoun said he needs more from Taylor this season.
“Especially Trey being as a safety — how invaluable the communication is,” Calhoun said. “The recognition that it takes as a safety when it comes to formations just making sure everyone knows what the call is and then any kind of formation adjustments that have to occur.
“There’s just so much dialogue that has to go on. It has to be quick, it has to be emphatic and it has to be done with some authority, too, just to make sure everyone is in cohesion.”
Taylor embraces all that goes with that, even spending part of his summer working with youth at Air Force sports camps. The son of a college linebacker and part of a family of coaches, he knows that success isn’t possible without lifting those around him when it comes to communication and anything else he can do to lend a hand.
Taylor also said he has enjoyed working with the new staff on defense. Brian Knorr has taken over as defensive coordinator and Nick Toth and Charlie Jackson are working with the secondary.
Knorr and Jackson are Air Force graduates, blazing a trail Taylor might one day follow.
“It’s fun getting out on the field, being able to be a leader on the field on the defense, especially with the DB group,” said Taylor, who enjoys cooking (particularly pasta with alfredo sauce), fishing and hiking. “Getting to share my knowledge with the freshmen and the sophomores, just letting them understand that the game slows down as you play it.
“Being able slow everyone else down around me and keep my tempo up has been really cool.”