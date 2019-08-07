Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Saeed Robinson isn’t big on celebrations, but the Switchbacks winger couldn’t help himself during the second half of Wednesday’s game at Weidner Field.
Robinson pushed the hosts in front of visiting Portland Timbers II in the 67th minute when he took a pass from Austin Dewing, raced past a pair of defenders and chipped the keeper for his first goal of the season.
“I thought the keeper had it, but I didn’t give up because coach said we should come out with some,” Robinson said before pausing to consider his language. “ … Come out with more fight. I didn’t give up on the play.”
If that wasn’t enough reason for celebration, his girlfriend was visiting for his Thursday birthday and witnessed the breakthrough. So Robinson spread his arms as he ran down the west sideline and pushed his thumbs and index fingers together to form a heart.
“I don’t like celebrating,” Robinson said. When asked what he does like after being coerced into an interview, he pointed to the field and said, “I like soccer and music.”
Unfortunately for Robinson and the Switchbacks, any jubilation was short lived.
Some two minutes after Robinson produced the team’s first multi-goal game under interim coach Wolde Harris, Foster Langsdorf headed home a rebound after a shot from distance came back off Switchbacks goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez and the crossbar. It marked the third time in five games a second-half goal cost the Switchbacks points, as the game finished 2-2.
“Gave up a goal that I think is totally preventable,” Harris said. “That’s been kinda something that has been going on with the team and we’ve been trying to correct it the last couple games, but it’s a work in progress. That being said, up until the last minute of the game, we created chances, and we could’ve easily won the game if we finish those chances.”
In the final minutes, there was nearly a Portland own goal before Jordan Schweitzer and Shane Malcolm failed to convert opportunities to snag the three points.
Portland took a 1-0 lead to the break off another rebound late in the first half, but the Switchbacks quickly equalized in the second half when Abdul Rwatubyaye set up Ish Jome, who curled in a left-footed shot, on a rare indirect free kick inside the box.
"Kudos to the guys for picking it up, but at the end of the day, it’s a 90-minute game,” Harris said.
Even if the Switchbacks had held on for a third straight home win, there wouldn’t have been much time for celebration with Rio Grande Valley visiting Weidner Field on Saturday for Colorado Springs' third match in nine days.
“I think they know what we need to work out. The things we need to be better at, we’ve done them before,” Harris said.
“It’s more psychological than physical, or tactical for that matter.”
With Wednesday’s brief celebration behind him, the Jamaican winger is trying to avoid another customary celebration on his birthday.
“I’m trying to hide,” Robinson said. “I don’t want them to spray me with water in practice tomorrow because it’s my birthday.”
1 of 14
Caption +
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Matt Hundley looks to the ball after kicking it away from Timbers 2 defender Harold Hanson during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Defenders turn to the goal as Switchbacks midfielder Ismaila Jome scores on a rare indirect free kick inside the box during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson heads the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks attacking midfielder Tucker Bone chases after the ball as Timbers defender Nathan Smith dribbles down the field during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Shane Malcolm attempts to dribble down the field as a Timbers defender kicks the ball away from him during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks center midfielder Jordan Schweitzer looks at the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Austin Dewing attempts to dribble away from his defenders during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks midfielder Ismaila Jome attempts to steal the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Matt Hundley and his defender chase after the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson celebrates his goal during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Shane Malcolm kicks the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson kicks the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
PHOTOS: Switchbacks tie with the Portland Timbers 2
1 of 14
Caption +
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Matt Hundley looks to the ball after kicking it away from Timbers 2 defender Harold Hanson during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Defenders turn to the goal as Switchbacks midfielder Ismaila Jome scores on a rare indirect free kick inside the box during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson heads the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks attacking midfielder Tucker Bone chases after the ball as Timbers defender Nathan Smith dribbles down the field during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Shane Malcolm attempts to dribble down the field as a Timbers defender kicks the ball away from him during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks center midfielder Jordan Schweitzer looks at the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Austin Dewing attempts to dribble away from his defenders during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks midfielder Ismaila Jome attempts to steal the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks forward Matt Hundley and his defender chase after the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson celebrates his goal during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Shane Malcolm kicks the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)
Switchbacks right winger Saeed Robinson kicks the ball during the game against the Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Katie Klann, The Gazette)