The Sacramento Kings made the hustle plays and hustled out of Denver's Ball Arena on Wednesday with a season-opening 124-122 overtime win over the Nuggets.
With the game tied at 122 and 6.5 seconds to play, the Nuggets inbounded the ball to Nikola Jokic, who had it poked away. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox scooped up the loose ball and pushed it up the court to Harrison Barnes.
Will Barton hustled back to force Barnes into a missed dunk only for Buddy Hield to tip in the rebound as time expired, leading the Kings to race toward the tunnel.
“I fumbled it or he (Harrison Barnes) kind of poked it to Fox,” Jokic said. “(Barton) made a really good comeback and blocked the shot, but we didn’t come back as a team, so Buddy Hield had a quick putback.”
As the Kings were sprinting in celebration, Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone pleaded for a foul call.
“It looked like there was contact,” Malone said. “But the referees had a better view, I’m sure.”
With 10 seconds left and the Nuggets up two, Barton looked to break away from his man for a layup off an in-bounds play only for Fox to make up ground, eventually slapping Barton’s shot off the backboard.
“Will slipped and he was wide open. He didn’t know that De’Aaron was behind him,” Michael Porter Jr., who passed to Barton, said. “Then, you know, they got the block. Stuff like that happens. I mean, you can’t draw up a better play than that. We got a wide-open layup but that was a great defensive play.”
Barnes finished on the other end to tie it at 122, setting up the final sequence.
“We had chances to win, a couple of costly mistakes, turnovers, but I don’t think it was a lack of urgency,” Malone said. “I thought it was more of our lack of ability to sustain it for 48 minutes and then into overtime.”
Before the late turnover, Jokic did just about everything for the Nuggets. He finished with 29 points, on 11 of 18 from the field, 15 rebounds, 14 assists and three blocks. His sixth turnover proved to be costly, however.
Hield led Sacramento with 22 points, including five made 3-pointers, while Fox and Barnes finished with 21 points apiece.
Porter was Denver’s second-leading scorer with 24 points. He also added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks, the last coming on Cory Joseph’s 3-point attempt with 24.5 seconds left. Jokic got the rebound, setting up Fox’s block of Barton. Porter, who started the season opener, could have had an even bigger night had he not picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter.
“They went right at him to start the game, and I’m sure other teams are going to do the same thing, so he’s going to have to figure that out. We have to help him with that,” Malone said.
“He had a really big contest at the end of the game, which should have helped us seal the game. Obviously a lot of things went wrong down the stretch, which didn’t enable us to get the win.”
While there were plenty of chances for the Nuggets to win late, their coach said the game was decided in the third quarter. Sacramento owned a 36-24 advantage in that quarter and shot 63.2% from the field.
“We lost that game in the third quarter,” Malone said. “We came out lackadaisical, didn’t defend anybody, and you can’t do that. Give them credit, they came in here and kept on attacking and pulled it out.”
Now, the Nuggets have to hustle to get ready for their second game of the season, a Christmas Day meeting against the Los Angeles Clippers.
“We had some, you know, just crazy stuff happen, so you know, it’s just one of those games,” Porter said. “You’ve got to move on from that.”